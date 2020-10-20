If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Echo Dot has been completely redesigned for the first time in years, featuring a new round shape as well as upgraded sound.

The new Dot will be released on Thursday, October 22, and Amazon has an awesome pre-order deal that’s about to expire.

Order your All-new Echo Dot or Echo Dot with Clock before they’re released in two days and Amazon will throw in its best-selling smart plug for just $10.

The 3rd-generation Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s best-selling devices of all time, and it’s pretty easy to see why. At just $40, it’s a remarkably affordable way to put Alexa in any room of your home. Now, after years of seeing Dots with pretty much the same design, Amazon is about to give the Echo Dot its biggest redesign ever.

That’s right, the 4th-gen Echo Dot is just two days away from being released!

Amazon’s next-generation Echo Dot features a bold new round design that lets it project higher-quality sound much more efficiently. It also has better voice command detection and a more powerful processor. Despite all the big changes and improvements, Amazon is keeping the new Echo Dot’s price steady at $49.99 — but there’s an awesome pre-order deal that sweetens the pot even more. Pick up a new Dot today or tomorrow before the official release date on Thursday and you can add a wildly popular Amazon Smart Plug for just $10!

This deal is also available for the 4th-gen Echo Dot with Clock, but you’re almost out of time to take advantage.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug – $59.99

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

This bundle contains Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug | Charcoal List Price:$74.98 Price:$59.99 You Save:$14.99 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock + Amazon Smart Plug – $69.99

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

This bundle contains Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock with Amazon Smart Plug.

Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock + Amazon Smart Plug | Glacier White List Price:$84.98 Price:$69.99 You Save:$14.99 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.