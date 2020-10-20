A woman in her 30s died of coronavirus complications on a flight this summer.

The woman received oxygen but ultimately died on the jetway. She suffered from undisclosed high-risk health problems.

The COVID-19 patient died in late July, but her COVID-19 diagnosis was just announced.

The mortality rate of COVID-19 is low, and most people recover. That’s what statistics tell you. They also say that it’s people with preexisting conditions that are more likely to die of coronavirus complications, and it’s usually the older patients who are at risk. Men also tend to be more affected than women. But there are exceptions to all those rules. A few days ago, a 33-year-old influencer who denied COVID-19 until he contracted the illness died of complications after eight days of fighting the illness. According to his ex-wife, the man suffered from a heart condition that complicated his illness. A woman in her 30s died this summer while on a flight from Arizona to Texas. Her COVID-19 diagnosis wasn’t released at the time, but officials now say she died of COVID-19 complications.

The incident occurred on July 25th, while the plane was parked on the apron.

“It became difficult for her to breathe, and they tried to give her oxygen,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told NCB Dallas-Forth Worth. “It was not successful. She died on the jetway.”

The woman had underlying conditions, according to a news release. It’s unclear what the woman suffered from, but NBC says it was a high-risk health problem.

It’s unclear whether the woman infected anyone else on the plane or in the airport and whether her COVID-19 diagnosis was known at the time.

Young people are more likely to get over COVID-19 faster than older adults, but there’s no guarantee that the novel coronavirus will not put their lives in danger. Those people with medical problems are exposed to bigger risks, whether they’re aware of their condition or not.

There’s also a new study that says age alone isn’t a risk factor for contracting COVID-19. Young people and the elderly are just as likely to be infected. Older patients then risk developing more severe versions of the illness because of their preexisting conditions. Younger people who have underlying conditions, including being overweight and obesity, can also develop life-threatening complications.

NBC notes that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has continued relaxing coronavirus restrictions earlier this month, allowing some bars to reopen at half capacity. Jenkins criticized the move, saying that “we keep jumping the gun, and it puts us back in a situation which hurts public health and businesses and schools,” The US is currently experiencing a considerable increase in cases, which could lead to the third peak of America’s COVID-19 epidemic so far.