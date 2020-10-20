If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reaching around in your center console, trying to find a napkin that you left from the last time you hit the fast food drive-thru is a panic moment that many people have had. Sneezing while you’re driving can be a nervous instance because you have to close your eyes in order to sneeze. But when you actually have snot come out of your nose and mouth, you want to get rid of it quickly. If you don’t have tissues or napkins readily available, that makes your trip a whole lot more complicated. That’s why you need a tissue holder for your car. This will help when either you or someone else in your car needs some help quickly. It’s an ideal addition to your car if you have kids, as they are likely to spit up or sneeze on a regular basis. Plus, you’ll always know where tissues are in the car. We’ve hand selected five of the best options we’ve found and highlighted them below. Check out our picks and have a less panicked moment next time you sneeze in the car.

Keep it right above you

Perfect for any drivers who tend to sneeze, the eJiasu Car Tissue Holder will stay right in your visor. It comes in either black or brown and is made from PU leather, so it’ll look sharp. It’s great for those cars that have a leather interior. This can hold napkins or tissues, whichever you prefer. The clip on the back can hold onto a visor or back of a seat tightly. It’s much easier and safer than putting your box of tissues just on a seat in the back of the car. You can flower out a tissue or napkin so you’re not grabbing through the holder to get one. This is a simple but efficient design.

Key Features:

Comes in either black or brown

Clips onto a visor or back of a seat

Can be used with tissues or napkins

Perfect for parents

If you have kids, you’re going to have a lot of crumbs and trash in your car. You can try and keep things cleaner by having a tissue holder connected with a garbage can. That’s what the High Road Puff’nStuff Car Trash Bag Organizer and Tissue Holder is meant for. This is a space-saving invention that will be your main spot for cleaning up messes. It is a 1.75 gallon compact trash bag that will keep wet or dry garbage out of sight. You can keep trash, tissues, disinfecting wipes, bottles and more in the pouch. The bottom has a slot for tissues, making them simple to grab. Made from heavy-duty 500D polyester, you’ll only have to spot clean it if it’s dirty.

Key Features:

1.75 gallon compact trash bag

Keeps tissues, trash, wipes, bottles and more

Made from polyester

Allow passengers to get tissues easily

The U&M PU Leather Tissue Box Holder fits perfectly in the backseat of a car. You can choose between red or black and this has sparkly crystals on the sides to really stand out. So even if this accidentally gets moved to the floor of the car, you’ll be able to spot it. It measures 20 x 12 x 4 cm and it has a magnetic bottom that makes it easy to open and close to refill the tissues. Made from premium leather, it’s nice for the car or your home. It won’t shrink and is very easy to clean.

Key Features:

Red or black and has sparkly bling crystals

Measures 20 x 12 x 4 cm

Made from premium leather

Put one in both of your cars

It only makes sense that, if you have two cars, you put a tissue holder in both of them, especially if you have kids. That’s why the ATB Car & Truck Black Leather Visor Tissue Case 2-Pack makes so much sense. These will clip into your visor and make it easy for any driver to grab a tissue. The case can fit in any car, truck, bus, or SUV. Refills are not included but it’s easy to open up and refill. Each one is durable and built to last.

Key Features:

Two cases

Can fit in any car or truck

Made from black leather that’s durable

Fit it into your budget

While refills of tissues is probably something more into your budget, the Fredysu Car Tissue Holder itself won’t be a huge hit to your wallet. You can pick either beige, pink, or black, as it is made from genuine leather on the outside and a flannelette cloth on the inside. There is no odor and it easily clips to the sun visor. Your car will look neater and tidier by having this in the top, rather than a tissue box on the floor or on a seat. It’s great for a car, truck, SUV, or even a boat. This won’t set you back much and it’s a one-time payment.

Key Features:

Cost-efficient

Comes in three different colors

Genuine leather on the outside

