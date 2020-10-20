If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 had some phenomenal discounts last week, but Amazon’s big one-day sale on Aukey headphones and audio accessories gives Prime Day a run for its money.

Prices start at just $9.09 for an accessory that adds an aux-in for your phone to any car, and you can get Aukey true wireless earbuds with 8,000 5-star reviews for $20.99.

This big sale only lasts until the end of the day on Tuesday, so don’t miss out.

Prime Day has come and gone after being delayed for so long, but you undoubtedly still have a bunch of holiday shopping left to take care of. If that’s the case, you’ll definitely want to check out Amazon’s big one-day sale on Aukey headphones and audio accessories.

Like Anker, Aukey is a brand that has become widely known for selling high-quality products at rock bottom prices. But on Tuesday, those rock-bottom prices sink even lower thanks to a huge one-day Gold Box sale at Amazon. Prices start at just $9.09 for an Aukey FM transmitter that lets you play music from your smartphone in cars that don’t have auxiliary inputs, and Aukey true wireless earbuds start at just $20.99. Those aren’t cheapo earphones, mind out — they have a whopping 8,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. You can also upgrade to Aukey true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for just $44.99.

Shop the entire Aukey sale right here on Amazon to see all the deals, and you can check out a few of our favorites down below.

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5 Headphones

Superior Sound Quality: Experience crisp, high-fidelity sound while Bluetooth 5 provides faster pairing and a stable, efficient wireless connection

One-Step Reconnection: Simply take the earbuds out of the charging case and they will automatically connect to your phone (after being paired the first time)

Convenient Touch Control: Effortlessly manage audio playback & calls with the multi-function touch panel and microphone on each earbud. The earbuds can even be used alone like a Bluetooth headset

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5 Headphones in Ear with Charging Case, Hands-Free Heads… List Price:$49.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$29.00 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth 5

Advanced Active Noise Cancelation: With the advanced ANC technology, these earbuds detect and cancel a maximum 28dB of ambient noise so you can focus on your music. The 10mm dynamic drivers enhance bass and deliver incredible sound

35-Hour Playtime & USB-C Quick Charge: The earbuds offer 7 hours of music and calls on a single charge with ANC off (4.5 hours with ANC on), while the charging case extends that to 35 hours. USB-C Quick Charge fully charges the charging case in 120 minutes

Dual Microphones: Each earbud has two microphones for improved voice pickup and background-noise suppression, which ensures that you’re heard clearly without interference

AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth 5, with 4 Built-in Mics for Clear… List Price:$59.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AUKEY Receiver Bluetooth 5

Wireless Music: Wirelessly stream audio from your Bluetooth-enabled devices to your existing wired home or car stereo system, speakers, or headphones

Easy Pairing & Connection: Instantly connect your NFC-enabled device by tapping it on the receiver. Also compatible with other Bluetooth-enabled devices

Dual Device Link: Supports simultaneous wireless connection to two devices, so it can receive audio from either one of two connected phones

AUKEY Receiver Bluetooth 5, NFC-Enabled Wireless Audio Music Adapter with Hands-Free Calling fo… List Price:$19.99 Price:$12.99 You Save:$7.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AUKEY FM Transmitter

Wireless Upgrade: Wirelessly broadcast audio from your mobile devices to your existing car FM stereo system

3.5mm Audio Streaming: A direct connection for any device with a 3.5mm audio output including phones, tablets, and mp3 players

Handy USB Charging: Integrated car charger with an extra port to charge your USB-powered devices

AUKEY FM Transmitter, Radio Adapter Car Kit with USB Car Charger, Compatible with Smartphones List Price:$13.99 Price:$9.09 You Save:$4.90 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

