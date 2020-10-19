If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is hosting a big sale on Sylvania lighting products for one day only on Monday.

Prices start at just 72¢ apiece for best-selling Sylvania LED light bulbs, and smart LED bulbs are on sale starting at $4.46 each when you buy a 4-pack.

Sylvania color-changing LED light strips are down to just $20.99 each and there are more deals to check out in this big one-day sale.

Amazon’s deals are really starting to heat up now that the holidays are right around the corner. On Monday, the nation’s top online retailer is hosting a bunch of impressive one-day Gold Box sales. You can see them all in Amazon’s Holiday deals hub, but there’s one blowout sale in particular that we wanted to bring to our readers’ attention.

Today, for one day only, Amazon is offering a slew of deals on popular Sylvania LED lighting and smart LED light bulbs. Prices start at just $0.72 each for the most popular LED light bulbs Sylvania makes, and there are specialty bulbs on sale as well like these awesome dimmable LED Edison bulbs. Where smart bulbs are concerned, Amazon’s prices start at just $4.46 each for Sylvania smart LED bulbs and multicolor smart bulbs are on sale for just $6.12 apiece when you buy a 4-pack. You can even score a remote-controlled Sylvania color-changing LED light strip for just $20.99.

It’s never a bad idea to restock up on light bulbs, even if you aren’t in need of immediate replacements. Because light bulbs do die out, and you would rather have some in waiting than have to scramble. For a limited time only, you’ll be able to get stunning deals, so hurry up and get to shopping.

Check out all the deals right here on Amazon, and our five favorites are all listed down below.

SYLVANIA Smart+ WiFi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb (4-pack) – $24.49

Voice control works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts

Customize with millions of colors and tunable white (2700K-6500K)

90+ CRI (Color Rendering Index) for accurate, crisp and vibrant color presentation

SYLVANIA Smart+ WiFi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb, CRI 90+, 60W Equivalent

SYLVANIA Smart+ WiFi Soft White Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb (4-pack) – $17.84

No hub or additional hardware is required

Dimmable with app and voice control

Create timers and routines to automate your smart home lighting setup

SYLVANIA Smart+ WiFi Soft White Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb, CRI 90+, 60W Equivalent

SYLVANIA A19 8.5W Soft White LED Light Bulb (24-pack) – $17.35

These LED lamps make an energy-efficient replacement and substitute for standard 60 watt incandescent lamps. At 8. 5 watts, each bulbs emits the bright light output of 800 lumens

These bulbs are a great energy-saving replacement for old incandescent bulbs because each lamp has a total lifespan of up to 11,000 hours. You won’t need to constantly change your light bulbs anymore

SYLVANIA General Lighting 74765 A19 Efficient 8.5W Soft White 2700K 60W Equivalent A29 LED Light Bulb

SYLVANIA LED Remote Control Light Strip Starter Kit – $20.99

CONVENIENCE: Changes up to 16 pre-set colors (including White) + multiple dimming levels — all by using wireless remote control.

FLEXIBILITY: The 5 strips come in 2-ft. lengths for seamless coverage that conforms to any surface and corners for easy & secure installation. Bendable connectors are included to accommodate sharp corners or unique configurations. Connectable up to 20 feet in total.

CUSTOMIZABLE: Strips can be cut with scissors every 4 inches, as marked, to perfectly fit specific applications. Once cut, the pieces cannot connect again.

SYLVANIA LED Remote Control Light Strip Starter Kit, 16 Color Options, Dimmable, 10 Feet Total

SYLVANIA LED A19 Natural Light Series Bulb (6-pack) – $10.26

Make your home a place of comfort with better light that minimizes unnecessary blue light

SYLVANIA TruWave Technology creates a nurturing environment for your family by filling your home with light most like the Sun’s Natural Light

FEEL BETTER with better light that supports an improved sleep wake/cycle and can help you fall asleep easier

SYLVANIA General Lighting 40805, Soft White SYLVANIA LED A19 Natural Light Series, 40W Equivalent

