If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Until we manage to put the novel coronavirus pandemic behind us sometime in 2021 or 2022, there are two things you need to always make sure you protect: Your face and your hands.

Honeywell PPE Safety Packs have both of those areas covered, and you should always carry a couple with you when going to school, work, or anywhere else.

Each of these genuine Honeywell PPE kits contains Honeywell 3-ply face masks, latex-free gloves, and five disinfecting wipes that contain more than 60% ethyl alcohol.

The COVID-19 pandemic won’t last forever, and it’s so important for your wellbeing to remember that someday this will all be over. We will put this health crisis behind us, and life will go back to normal. If you’re feeling stressed out, try to keep telling yourself that.

Of course, it’s also important to remember that things aren’t going to get back to normal anytime soon. Coronavirus vaccines and drugs that are safe and effective at combating COVID-19 infections should start rolling out within the next few months, and that’s great news. But experts believe it will still take at least a year or a year and a half before enough of the population in the United States is immunized. According to Dr. Fauci and countless other health experts, things should finally go back to normal sometime in late 2021 at the soonest. That means we’re all going to have to continue to take basic precautions for the foreseeable future if we want to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this potentially deadly virus.

You all know what those basic precautions are and you know that it’s really not that big a deal to keep yourself and those around you protected. The most important thing you can do is wear a face mask anytime you leave your home. For situations like riding public transportation or being indoors around other people, our readers have been swarming Amazon to get Powecom KN95 face masks. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized and they’ve been found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles including viruses. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks, and yet these Powecom face coverings cost just $2.61 each while they’re on sale with a huge 42% discount. For lower-risk situations like being outdoors while socially distanced, Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply masks are perfect and they’re only 23¢ each thanks to a big discount.

Hand hygiene is important as well, and Amazon actually has Purell pump bottles in stock right now with a deep discount for the first time in months. In addition to all those masks and Purell sanitizer though, there’s a new all-in-one option that you definitely need to check out.

Honeywell Multi-Item PPE Safety Pack with 3 Adult Mask, 3 Pairs of Gloves & 5 Wipes (RWS-50101)… List Price:$11.20 Price:$10.43 You Save:$0.77 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Honeywell Single-Item PPE Safety Pack with Adult Mask, Gloves & Wipes (RWS-50100) Price:$6.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

There is no question whatsoever that Honeywell PPE Safety Packs are perfect for the coronavirus pandemic. These brilliant kits are great for anyone who goes to an office or job site to work. And it should go without saying that they’re a must-have for children going to school or for college students. Everything you need for coronavirus protection is right there in one handy resealable bag, including Honeywell 3-ply face masks, latex-free gloves, and disinfecting alcohol wipes that are individually wrapped.

It’s important to note that the 3-ply masks in these packs aren’t like the cheap Chinese masks that cost 5¢ each online. According to Honeywell, these masks have bacterial particle efficiency greater than 95% and they meet the ASTM Level 1 Standard as well as EN14683:2016. That’s as good as nearly any medical-grade mask you might find! The gloves are certified to meet the EN CE 2015/425 standard, and they’re latex-free so you don’t need to worry about allergies. Finally, the five included wipes use ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, which is an ingredient that has been proven to kill the novel coronavirus when used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

These awesome Honeywell PPE Safety Packs are perfect to take with you anywhere, and they cost as little as $6.99 each. Definitely grab a bunch and keep one in your bag or briefcase at all times, because you never know when you’ll need it.

Honeywell Multi-Item PPE Safety Pack with 3 Adult Mask, 3 Pairs of Gloves & 5 Wipes (RWS-50101)… List Price:$11.20 Price:$10.43 You Save:$0.77 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Honeywell Single-Item PPE Safety Pack with Adult Mask, Gloves & Wipes (RWS-50100) Price:$6.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.