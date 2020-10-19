If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays in 2020 might not be quite as festive as they normally are due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s still a great opportunity to revitalize your kitchen with great deals on best-selling products.

Ninja’s Mega Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor is one of the highest-rated products in this category at Amazon, and many people have said it’s worth every penny of its $260 price tag.

Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll find it on sale with a huge $110 discount.

The coronavirus pandemic is only getting worse right now in the US, where a combination of factors like school reopenings, colder weather, and general pandemic fatigue are sending case numbers soaring yet again. The good news is we all know what we need to do in order to get all these new outbreaks under control — wear high-quality face masks, sanitize hands constantly, and practice social distancing. The bad news is that the flu season is right around the corner so things are probably only going to get worse.

If you’re smart, you won’t have your entire extended family over for Thanksgiving or Christmas this year. But you can still have a great celebration with your immediate family and maybe even some other nearby family members if everyone agrees to isolate for two weeks beforehand. That means you have a great excuse to upgrade some of the aging gear in your kitchen, and Amazon has the perfect sale to get you started.

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor is one of the highest rated blender systems on Amazon despite its hefty $260 price tag. In a nutshell, this one awesome device can handle pretty much every blending and food processing task you could possibly throw at it. It’s also made by Ninja so you know it’s a high-quality device that can take a licking and keep on ticking.

While it’s true that this is a worthwhile investment at $260, this is BGR Deals so there’s no way you’re going to pay that much. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find it on sale with a huge $110 discount!

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor – $149.99

Not only does this come with a huge discount, it comes with multiple devices to use in the kitchen. The blender and food processor can work through different household tasks, helping you get the results you’re looking for. This is one of the top brands on the market, so it’d be silly not to take advantage of this. Here are the product details from the Amazon page:

72 ounce total crushing pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies; 2 horsepower

Eight cup food processor bowl provides perfect, even chopping and makes up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds

Two 16 ounce Nutri Ninja cups with to-go lids are perfect for creating personalized, nutrient-rich drinks to take on the go

Dishwasher safe and BPA free parts include one 1500 watt base, a food processor bowl, 72 ounce total crushing pitcher, two 16 ounce Nutri Ninja cups with to-go lids, and a 30 recipe inspiration guide

For best results, try the Nutri Ninja cup or X large pitcher for frozen drinks If you choose to clean the unit by hand, please do so with warm water and dish soap; Reversible slicing/shredding disc and grating disc for perfect, even results

