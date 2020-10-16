If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 might be over, but there are still a bunch of best-selling Prime Day deals that are available right now at Amazon.

There of the hottest remaining deals are on best-selling Roku players, including the Roku Streaming Stick+ for $37 and the Roku Express HD for just $21.

All three of these Prime Day deals will disappear at the end of the day today, so don’t miss out.

There are some product categories that are always big sellers during Prime Day each year, like deeply discounted AirPods Pro and Instant Pots. You can also bet on Roku streamers to be top sellers since Roku always has deep discounts on Prime Day — but this year the company truly outdid itself.

Amazon only offered a brief discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K that lasted for a few hours on Tuesday evening. The rest of the time, there weren’t any deals on Fire TV Sticks. Roku saw an opening and took it, apparently, because the streaming media player maker offered three of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Prime Day. What’s more, all three deals are still available right now!

First and foremost, the $29 Roku Express HD is always near the top of Amazon’s best-sellers chart even when it’s not on sale. Right now, however, you can score one for just $21. That’s a new all-time low price, and it also happens to be the lowest price we’ve ever seen for any Roku device.

A lot of you out there might be looking for a similar device but with support for 4K streaming content and HDR. If that describes you, you’re definitely in luck because the $39 Roku Premiere is on sale for $27 for Prime Day. That’s also an all-time low price, this time by an even wider margin.

Last but certainly not least, we have a device that takes all the best things about the Roku Premiere and stuffs them into a tiny dongle that disappears behind your TV. That’s right, we’re talking about the best-selling Roku Streaming Stick+ with 4K and HDR support in a dongle form factor. It recently got a price cut from $60 to $50, but right now you can get one for just $37!

All three of these fantastic Prime Day deals are still available right now, but we expect them to disappear either today or sometime this weekend. In other words, this is your last chance to save on the perfect holiday gift for yourself or anyone on your list.

