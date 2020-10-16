If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

JBL wireless speakers and headphones were so popular during Prime Day 2020 thanks to deep discounts Amazon was offering.

Prime Day might be over, but those awesome discounts are now back!

Best-selling JBL Bluetooth headphones start at just $24.95 in this big sale, and JBL Bluetooth speakers start at $39.95.

When it comes to personal audio deals that really shined bright during Amazon’s big Prime Day 2020 sale earlier this week, there were a few sales in particular that stood out. Sony and Bose noise cancelling headphones were both on sale, but those deals are now done. A huge $50 discount on AirPods Pro was the most popular personal audio deal we covered during Prime Day, and it’s actually still available at Amazon right now.

Aside from those deals though, deep discounts on popular JBL headphones and speakers were big sellers with our audience. Don’t worry if you missed out on that sale though, because some of the hottest deals are back!

The wildly popular JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker is back down to $89.95 right now at Amazon, and the $180 JBL Charge 4 is on sale for $139.95 in several colors. If you want to spend as little as possible on an awesome wireless speaker, the JBL Clip 3 is down to just $39.95.

As far as headphones go, there are plenty of great deals to be found on that front as well. $200 JBL LIVE 650BTNC wireless noise cancelling headphones are down to just $129.95, and there are also some great deals on true wireless earbuds — namely the $100 JBL Tune 125TWS earphones for $69.95 and the JBL LIVE 300 premium wireless earphones for $99.95 instead of $150.

There are also a bunch of JBL gaming headsets on sale along with even more speakers and headphones. Check out the rest of Amazon’s JBL deals right here.

