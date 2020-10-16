If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

3M N95 masks for sale online are slightly easier to come by these days, but only if you’re willing to pay inflated prices.

The good news is that Amazon has another option that’s far less expensive: Powecom KN95 face masks on sale with a deep discount.

They’re Amazon’s only KN95 masks that are FDA-authorized, NIOSH tests showed that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles — that means they filter even better than most 3M N95 face masks.

For basic coronavirus protection in low-risk situations, Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks are fine. They’re also on sale right now for just $0.23 each so it’s a great time to stock up. You’d have to be crazy not to at least pick up a box since we’ll all need to keep wearing face masks for the foreseeable future. If you want something a little sleeker, you’ll also find black 3-ply face masks and reusable cloth face masks in stock right now. For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being anywhere that’s indoors near other people, you need a better face mask that does more to protect you — 3-ply masks mainly keep you from spreading COVID-19 if you’re already infected.

Powecom KN95 face masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and are on the FDA’s list of authorized KN95 masks. Of note, NIOSH’s testing found that these masks are up to 99.2% effective as opposed to the 95% minimum for an N95 or KN95 mask. Most N95 masks from 3M have been found by NIOSH to filter between 95% and 97% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses, so these Powecom masks offer even better protection than the market leader.

You’ll easily pay $100, $150, or even more for a 10-pack of comparable N95 masks, but these FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks only cost $45 for a 10-pack. Grab them today, however, and you’ll only pay $26.05 — that’s $2.61 per mask! What’s more, this is a straight discount as opposed to a coupon, so you can buy as many packs as you want at this price instead of just one. These masks sold out last week when tens of thousands of our readers swarmed Amazon to get them, so you shouldn’t expect them to stay in stock too long.

There’s no question that those masks are our top choice and they’re the best-selling KN95 masks among our readers, but there are two more great options we want to share. If those masks sell out of if you’re looking for some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible fit, check out COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks. The COVAFLU masks are by a British healthcare company called Clinova, and they’re extremely popular on Amazon at under $3.00 each. SupplyAID masks are just as good, and 5-packs have a rare discount right now.

Also of note as far as hand hygiene goes, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. Highlights include new lower prices on 3-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, and 4-packs of large 1-liter Purell bottles, with that last option offering the lowest price per ounce for Purell on Amazon. You can also pick up wildly popular Suave hand sanitizer if those listings all sell out.

