Prime Day 2020 might be over, but there are at least a few big companies that didn’t get the memo. This is especially true when it comes to headphones because there are so many best-sellers that are still down to their awesome Prime Day prices.

At the top of the list we have AirPods Pro, which cost $249 at Apple but dropped to just $199 on Amazon for the retailer’s big Prime Day blowout. Then we have AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, which also got a nice big $50 discount for Prime Day. Both of those deals are still available right now, which is fantastic for anyone who eas focused elsewhere during Prime Day 2020 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those AirPods discounts are terrific, but $149.98 or $199 is still a lot of money to spend on headphones. If you’re looking for high-quality headphones that don’t break the bank, we’ve got two fantastic options for you.

First, we have the best-selling Mpow 059 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones. With more than 30,000 5-star ratings and a regular price tag in the mid-$30 range, these might just be the best value on Amazon for over-ear headphones. Thanks to a discount and an extra coupon, you can score yourself a pair right now for just $21.99!

If you’re looking for earphones as opposed to over-ear headphones, we’ve got you covered on that front as well. TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds also have about 30,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and they also got a deep discount for Prime Day. That discount happens to still be available right now despite the fact that Prime Day is over, so you can pick up a pair for just $31.99!

