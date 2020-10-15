The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the US and Dr. Anthony Fauci has been reminding people that the COVID-19 spikes can be tamed with the help of five simple things.

Fauci has repeated the same recommendations for months, telling people that they’re imperative for reducing the transmission rate ahead of the upcoming flu season.

Face masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding crowds, and avoiding indoor spaces are Fauci’s recommendations for reducing the COVID-19 spread.

The novel coronavirus infection rate continues to climb higher in the US and health experts are worried that the number of cases could get out of control during the winter months. Some call it the third spike of the first wave, and some call it the second wave of COVID-19, but the US has never flattened the curve in a meaningful way so it’s tough to tell waves apart. The number of cases plateaued at around 25,000 per day in early June and then rose to over 75,000 cases per day in mid-July. The number of infections dropped again, reaching a plateau in early September at around 30,000 to 35,000 daily cases. Since then, the number of daily infections has been rising steadily, reaching a baseline between 40,000 to 50,000 per day. The US isn’t the only country experiencing with another spike of COVID-19, however. Several European countries are battling a second wave of their own after a much quieter summer than America had. But all hope is not lost, and the US COVID-19 epidemic can still be controlled. Lockdowns aren’t even necessary to reduce the transmission rate, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a new interview, explaining five simple things that can stop coronavirus spikes.

People who have been listening to Fauci’s advice this year will not be surprised to hear that the safety measures to limit coronavirus spread have not changed since this summer. They’re the same five principles that Fauci mentions every chance he gets.

“I think we’re facing a whole lot of trouble,” Fauci said on The News with Shepard Smith, per Self. The new increase in cases is “always a predictor of more cases and ultimately more hospitalizations and ultimately more death,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said.

“We’ve got to turn this around,” Fauci added, explaining the five simple things that every person can do to reduce COVID-19 transmission. “We’re not talking about shutting down the country. We’re talking about prudent, careful, serious public health considerations.”

The five measures that Fauci is repeating every chance he gets are face mask-wearing, social distancing, avoiding crowds, avoiding spending time indoors, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer often.

“Those simple things, as simple as they sound, can certainly turn around the spikes that we see and can prevent new spikes from occurring,” Fauci said. “We just need to hunker down and do that.”

It’s important to follow all these safety measures at the same time. It’s not just enough to wash your hands correctly and use hand sanitizer with at least 60% ethyl alcohol if you’re not wearing a face mask when in the presence of others. The opposite is true, as well. The use of face masks alone will not be enough to eliminate the risk of infection. The pathogen can end up on one’s hands, and from there it can easily reach the nose, mouth, or eyes. That’s why handwashing is so important — touching your face with potentially contaminated hands can be risky.

Fauci often tells people not to spend time indoors if they don’t have to be there. It’s one thing to shop for essentials while wearing masks and social distancing. But there is no need right now to visit restaurants, bars, and gyms, especially as the cold season pushes more people indoors. The bigger the crowd in an indoor setting, the higher the risk of getting infected. Of course, people who aren’t safe can still catch COVID-19 outdoors, too. Fauci already cataloged the Rose Garden event at the White House as a super-spreader event. After the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett on September 26th, President Trump tested positive along with dozens of others, including top Republicans and prominent White House staffers.

Speaking of ventilation, the German government is pushing another health measure that anybody else can utilize to combat the virus’s spread. The administration advises people to air homes and public spaces often to force the air to circulate. Coronavirus aerosols can linger in the air, and good ventilation forces them to move or settle on surfaces more quickly, so there’s no longer as much of a risk of inhaling them.