Prime Day 2020 was delayed for obvious reasons, and Amazon is making up for lost time by offering some of the most impressive Prime Day deals we’ve ever seen.

This year’s Roomba deals are particularly impressive, with prices starting at just $199.99 for the Roomba 692 robot vacuum.

You can also save $200 on either the Roomba 981 or the Roomba i6+ that empties itself after it cleans!

I can’t even remember what life was like before robot vacuums. I have a dog who sheds constantly and if the floors aren’t vacuumed every few days, it’s very noticeable. I also have pretty bad allergies, so going even a week without vacuuming is totally out of the question. Sure, we have a Dyson cordless vacuum in our house for big jobs, but I can’t even remember the last time anyone in my home did any routine vacuuming. A robot vacuum on each floor might seem excessive, but I promise you that it’s life-changing.

iRobot’s Roomba lineup of robot vacuums is and always has been the best of the business, and Amazon is blowing out some of the best Roomba models ever during Prime Day 2020. There are four deals included in the sale, and you definitely need to check them out.

The Roomba 692 robot vacuum retails for $320 and includes plenty of great features like strong suction and even Alexa support. During Prime Day 2020, this great autonomous vacuum only costs $199.99. You can also step up to the $600 Roomba 981 if you want much more power and even more tech, and it’s down to $399.99 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you really want to step things up, iRobot’s Roomba i6+ is on sale with a deep $200 discount. What’s that plus all about, you ask? This robot vacuum comes with an incredible feature that lets the Roomba empty itself after it’s done vacuuming! Believe me when I tell you, it’s completely life-changing!

Roomba 692 – $199.99

CLEAN SMARTER – Sleek, premium design complements your home décor; The Roomba 692 is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.99

Roomba 891 – $399.99

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Power-Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power for improved pick-up performance. Automatically increases suction to clean deep into carpets with Power Boost Technology.

IT WON’T STOP TILL THE JOB IS DONE – Intelligently maps & cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.

IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS – Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust & flex to stay in constant contact with carpets & hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat & dog allergens.

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.99

Roomba i6+ – $599.99

UPGRADE TO A SMARTER CLEAN – The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to imprint Smart Mapping so that your robot can learn your home to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack in the mess moments with ease.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Traps Allerg… List Price:$799.99 Price:$599.99

