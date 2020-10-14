If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought the Instant Pot deals that are available right now on Amazon were there only high-profile bargains on kitchen wares for Prime Day 2020, you were sorely mistaken. While it’s true that the $120 Instant Pot Ultra Mini for just $49.99 and the $150 Instant Pot Aura Pro for only $69.99 are definitely the most popular Prime Day deals out there in the kitchen category, there are several other killer sales that you definitely need to check out. How about a $400 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for just $199 or the incredible $260 Ninja FD401 Foodi Multi-Use Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer for only $149.99, for example?

In addition to those terrific deals, another set of sales just popped up for day 2 of Prime Day 2020, and you’ll be so angry if you miss them. That’s right… the Vitamix blender deals you’ve been waiting for are finally here!

Vitamix is known all around the world for making the best professional-grade blenders out there. Restaurants use them, smoothie shops use them, professional chefs use them at home, and now you’re going to start using one, too. The Vitamix you’ve had your eye on is likely priced out of reach, but Amazon has three fantastic Prime Day deals that slash prices to all-time lows!

Starting with the Vitamix Explorian Blender, this is the model that pretty much everyone pictures when they think of a Vitamix. It’s pricey at over $400, but renewed Explorian blenders are on sale for just $179 today. No, seriously… $179! You’ve got two colors to choose from and like all Amazon Renewed products, it’s guaranteed to look and function like new or you can return it within 90 days for a full refund. I know so many people who use this model, and they all love it!

If you want to step things up a bit with the Vitamix that plenty of pros use, you definitely want to check out the Vitamix 5200 Blender. This model is a big upgrade that retails for $550, but you can pick one up today at an all-time low price of just $259. Or, if you want to add some smart features into the mix, the $500 Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender is on sale for just $349.99 on Prime Day!

Vitamix Explorian Blender (renewed) – $179

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets

Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black (Renewed) -… List Price:$269.95 Price:$179.00 You Save:$90.95 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender – $259

Variable Speed Control: Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control

Large Batches: The size and shape of the self-cleaning 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches. Design Feature: Radial cooling fan and thermal protection system

Hot Soup: The blades in the Vitamix container reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black - 001372 List Price:$493.88 Price:$259.00 You Save:$234.88 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender – $349.99

You’re in control: variable speed control and pulse feature let you manually Fine-tune the texture of any recipe

Built-in wireless connectivity: The motor base will automatically adjust the maximum blending times for the container size you’ve chosen. Add a range of compatible container sizes, building a customized blending system designed to fit your needs.

Programmable timer a built-in digital timer helps avoid over- or under-processing your custom recipes. Set the timer to the length of your blend, and it will turn the machine off automatically.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Bl… List Price:$499.95 Price:$349.99 You Save:$149.96 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

