Prime Day 2020 has some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen in a long time, which means you’re undoubtedly picking up plenty of new gadgets and gizmos during the sale.

Don’t lose them! You’ll find some terrific Tile Tracker deals right now with prices starting at just $13 per tracker.

Whether you’re loading up on new gear while it’s on sale for Prime Day or you already have plenty of things around the house that tend to get misplaced, there are terrific deals right now on Tile Bluetooth Trackers that you should definitely take advantage of.

Tile is the best in the business, as we all know — but the best comes at a price, and in this case, that price is quite steep. Tile devices can cost as much as $35 each, which is pretty crazy for something that’s useless on its own and is designed to help you keep track of something else. Tile Trackers are must-have devices for your valuable gear though, which is why it’s so great that Amazon is offering such deep discounts for Prime Day 2020. In fact, prices start at just $13 each when you pick up a Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack for $52.49 instead of $75!

In addition to that terrific deal, there are three more listings that have deep discounts for Prime Day 2020. The Tile Performance Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Pro, 1 Slim) that normally costs $60 is down to $41.30, the $50 Tile Starter Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Mate, 1 Slim) is on sale for $39.99, and Tile Pro Trackers that typically cost $35 each are down to $24.49. Needless to say, those are all-time low prices that you don’t want to miss out on!

Ring your things: Use your smartphone to make your tile ring when it’s nearby but out of sight with a 200 feet Bluetooth range

Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the tile button on your tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

See it on map: The tile app remembers when and where you left something behind

FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Tile Pro when it’s within 400 ft and your Tile Slim when it’s within 200 ft.

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location or enlist the safe and anonymous help of the Tile Network.

Tile helps you keep track of your things. Attach your Tile to your item and download the free Tile app.

Use the app to find your missing items by ringing your things if it’s nearby.

If your Tile is far away, use the Tile app and view the most recent location on a map.

The new tile pro is our most powerful Bluetooth tracker; Created for those who value high performance, durability and strong design

Ring your things: Use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 400 feet Bluetooth range

Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the tile button on your tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

See it on a map: The Tile app remembers when and where you left something behind

