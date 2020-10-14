If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Fitness is something that could have definitely slacked during 2020, as most of us have been at home.

A way to boost that is by picking up a fitness watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is 20% off during Prime Day, so take a look at the deals.

Your stamina and fitness may have taken a nosedive this year. It’s been harder to work out and plenty of us have had to move furniture around in our house to even find a way to do some crunches in the living room. If you’ve struggled keep track of your weight and just your overall health, getting a smart watch that tracks your movements and monitors your sleep is a solid investment.

Thanks to Prime Day, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Watch right now for cheaper than you’d expect! You can save 20% on two different colors, rose gold or midnight black. Either one should fit in nicely for your daily routine.

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Unlocked LTE) – Rose Gold (US Version) List Price:$299.00 Price:$239.99 You Save:$59.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This is only available for a short time, so make sure you pick either of them up as soon as possible. Here is the product information from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

HEALTH & WELLNESS: Your most balanced life. Galaxy Watch makes it simple to balance mind and body. Improve the quality of your rest with integrated sleep cycle tracking. Stay hydrated and get reminders to keep moving throughout the day. Track calories burned and calories consumed. And when things get stressful, reset with guided meditation and breathing exercises.5

BATTERY: Go for days. Go nonstop for days on a single charge4. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down.

LTE: Leave yor phone behind. Leave your phone at home. With Galaxy Watch, you have the freedom to call, text, stream music and get notifications via cellular.5 You can even shop or grab lunch with Samsung Pay on your watch.6

DURABILITY: Made to last. Built with both military-grade durability7 and water resistance,8 Galaxy Watch takes on spills, splashes, unexpected rain and even swim workouts. Plus, the Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ prevents the display from getting scratched.

DESIGN PERSONALIZATION: Two sizes. Unlimited style. Whether you’re meeting with clients or grabbing coffee with friends, a classic watch design will always fit the occasion. Available in two sizes and three colors, the Galaxy Watch offers a wide range of stylish watch faces so realistic they hardly look digital. Plus, choose from a collection of interchangeable bands for different occasions.

