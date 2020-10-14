If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Roku’s Prime Day deals this year are the best we’ve ever seen by a wide margin.

From now through the end of the week, the best-selling Roku Express HD is on sale for just $21, the Roku Premiere is down to $27, and the wildly popular Roku Streaming Stick+ has dropped to $37 — all of which are new all-time low prices.

There are some product categories that are always big sellers during Prime Day each year. For example, we all know that deeply discounted AirPods Pro, Sony noise cancelling headphones, and kitchen gadgets like Instant Pots are going to fly off the shelves this year, because they fly off the shelves every single year. Another wildly popular product category each year is home entertainment, and there’s always one type of device that dominates the best-selling charts. That’s right, we’re talking about streaming media players.

This year, Amazon’s Prime Day Roku deals are the most impressive Roku deals we’ve ever seen by a wide margin. In fact, we’re having trouble believing these deals are real! First and foremost, the $29 Roku Express HD is always near the top of Amazon’s best-sellers chart even when it’s not on sale. Right now, however, you can score one for just $21. That’s a new all-time low price, and it also happens to be the lowest price we’ve ever seen for any Roku device!

A lot of you out there might be looking for a similar device but with support for 4K streaming content and HDR. If that describes you, you’re definitely in luck because the $39 Roku Premiere is on sale for $27 for Prime Day. That’s also an all-time low price, this time by an even wider margin.

Last but certainly not least, we have a device that takes all the best things about the Roku Premiere and stuffs them into a tiny dongle that disappears behind your TV. That’s right, we’re talking about the best-selling Roku Streaming Stick+ with 4K and HDR support in a dongle form factor. It recently got a price cut from $60 to $50, but right now you can get one for just $37!

All three of these fantastic Prime Day deals are available right now, and they’ll be available until the end of the week.

