It’s the second day of Amazon’s huge Prime Day shopping event and believe it or not, Wednesday’s deals are somehow even better than some of the sales we saw on Tuesday! Thousands of new deals are available today that span just about every product category you can think of. But as is the case each and every year, headphones are among the hottest products people are buying during Prime Day 2020.

Wondering about the best selling headphones deals this year? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Nothing has been as popular as Apple’s AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging, and AirPods 2 on sale at the lowest prices of the season, though Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones deals starting at just $88 definitely come close. You can also pick up $350 Bose QC35 wireless noise cancelling headphones for just $199, which is the lowest price ever.

Before you take advantage of any of those deals though, there’s another sale you should really see first.

Have you ever heard of Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones? They’re wildly popular, but Mpow isn’t exactly a brand as big as Sony, Bose, Beats, or Apple. The company’s 059 over-ear headphones have still managed to be top-sellers at Amazon for a very long time though, and they’ve racked up about 32,000 5-star reviews during that time. That’s not a typo… 32,000! These terrific headphones typically sell for $36, which already makes them far more affordable than anything from the big brands mentioned above. Grab a pair on Amazon before 5:30 PM ET, however, and you’ll only pay $25.89! That’s a new all-time low price, so definitely take advantage.

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones – $25.89

The High-fidelity stereo sound benefits from the 40mm neodymium driver, CSR chip, and the around-ear cushion design which provide a well-closed and immersed enviroment for your ears, Just lose yourself in the music!

The Memory-protein ear cushion simulate human skin texture, ensuring lasting comfort.

The wireless mode: Battery update to 20-hr music time/ talking time in a single charge. A 10-minute charge gives 2 hours of play when battery is low.

