There are so many great deals on so many popular products for Prime Day 2020, but you definitely don’t want to let this huge sale slip away without scrolling through Amazon’s Fitbit deals.

Fitbit’s Versa 2 smartwatch and Versa Lite are the stars of the show today, but you can also pick up a Fitbit Aria Air for just $34.95.

Winter weather is right around the corner across much of the country, and the last thing you want to do is get lazy. This is especially true in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, when people should be staying at home far more often than normal. You need to stay motivated in order to stay healthy and there’s no better way to motivate yourself than with a new Fitbit.

Amazon has some truly impressive Fitbit deals available to shoppers for Prime Day 2020, and the star of the show is the $180 Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, which normally retails for $180 but is on sale right now for just $127.95. It’s available in four different colorways at that price, or you can bump up to the Special Edition version in two different colorways for $139.95. The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch is on sale for $69.95 if you don’t need all the bells and whistles from the Versa 2. And finally, you can track all your progress with a Fitbit Aria Air smart scale for just $34.95.

These are all limited-time deals for Prime Day only, and they’re all very popular so they’re definitely sellout risks. Hurry up and take a look before these deals are gone.

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition Health and Fitness Smartwatch – $139.95

Includes all versa 2 features plus a premium jacquard woven band, an extra classic silicone band and a 3 month free trial of Fitbit premium, which turns the stats on your wrist into personalized health and fitness guidance just for you (terms and restrictions apply)

Use amazon Alexa built in to get quick news and information, check the weather, set timers and alarms, control your smart home devices and more all through the sound of your voice (third party app may be required; amazon Alexa not available in all countries)

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition Health and Fitness Smart Watch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Bui… List Price:$211.80 Price:$139.95

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Buil… List Price:$198.50 Price:$139.95 You Save:$58.55 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch – $127.95

Use amazon Alexa built in to get quick news and information, check the weather, set timers and alarms, control your smart home devices and more all through the sound of your voice (third party app may be required; amazon Alexa not available in all countries)

Based on your heart rate, time asleep and restlessness, sleep score helps you better understand your sleep quality each night. Also track your time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and get personal insights

Control your Spotify app, download Pandora stations and add Deezer playlists—plus store and play 300+ songs on your wrist (subscription required; Pandora is us only)

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and… List Price:$178.95 Price:$127.95

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and… List Price:$179.95 Price:$127.95 You Save:$52.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and… List Price:$179.95 Price:$127.95 You Save:$52.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and… List Price:$179.95 Price:$127.95 You Save:$52.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch – $69.96

Track your all day activity, 24/7 heart rate, & sleep stages, all with a 4 plus day battery life (varies with use and other factors)

Use 15 plus exercise modes to record workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise real time pace & distance

Access your favorite apps for sports, weather & more and get called, calendar, text, and app alerts

Get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications when your phone is nearby. Plus send quick replies on android only

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch, One Size (S and L Bands Included), 1 Count List Price:$129.94 Price:$69.95

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale – $34.95

Measures and displays weight on the screen

Syncs stats to your Fitbit dashboard using Bluetooth wireless technology

Shows your progress on the Fitbit app with simple, easy-to-read graphs

Allows multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to the scale

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale, White List Price:$49.95 Price:$34.95

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale, Black List Price:$48.99 Price:$34.95 You Save:$14.04 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

