Amazon’s Prime Day sale has been out of this world so far. Highlights include deep discounts on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, a new all-time low price of just $18.99 for the Echo Dot, best-selling TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for just $6.75 each, the super-popular $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for an all-time low price of $16.99, Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones starting at just $88, Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones at a new all-time low price of $199, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99 each, Roku Express HD deals starting at just $21, and so much more. But what about deals for everyone out there in search of a new smart lock?

Don’t worry, Amazon has you covered with plenty of deals in that department, but you might not know where to begin when choosing the model that’s best for you. We dug through all the smart lock deals on Amazon right now for Prime Day and picked out the three best sales that you need to check out.

First up, Amazon is running a great sale on several August smart lock models. Grab one before Prime Day is done and you can save $75, plus you get a free Echo Dot with your purchase! You’ll also get a free Echo Dot with the purchase of a discounted Schlage Encode Smart Wifi Deadbolt, which has a more traditional look but is still packed with smart features. Of note, Schlage Connect smart locks are also 20% off. Last but certainly not least, you can get the excellent Yale Assure Lock SL in three different finishes for just $153, which is the lowest price we’ve seen.

Schlage Encode Smart Wifi Deadbolt

This bundle contains the Encode Smart Wifi Deadbolt with Camelot Trim In Aged Bronze Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal

Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to lock/unlock from anywhere no additional accessories required. Pair with the Schlage Home app or Key app to create and manage up to 100 access codes for trusted friends and family for recurring, temporary, or permanent access

Fingerprint-resistant, capacitive touchscreen with easy one-touch locking. Optional voice control offers hands free convenience when using voice-enabled products

Yale Assure Lock SL

Slimmest touchscreen deadbolt on the market from the #1 smart lock brand in 2017, voted by CEPro; Features a BHMA Grade 2 certified deadbolt that’s fully motorized and super quiet.

Lock and unlock, manage pin codes and receive notifications from anywhere with most Z Wave smart home systems including Samsung SmartThings and wink

