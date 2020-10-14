If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub is packed from top to bottom with crazy savings, but not all deals will appeal to all people. That said, there’s one Prime Day deal that every single person out there definitely needs to take advantage of, without exception: Free money!

That’s right, Amazon is giving away free money for Prime Day 2020. What’s more, it couldn’t be any easier to take advantage of this killer deal. All you need to do is buy at least $40 in Amazon gift cards using the coupon code GC20PRIME at checkout. When you do, you’ll get an extra $10 for free! You know you’re going to spend that money today anyway on all sorts of incredible Prime Day deals, so there’s absolutely no reason to avoid taking advantage of this terrific offer.

Today is your last chance to take advantage of this deal and score yourself some free money, so don’t miss out!

Here’s what you need to know:

Tap the “Apply code to your account” button on this page or enter the promotion code GC20PRIME at checkout.

or enter the promotion code at checkout. Add $40 or more in Amazon.com Gift Cards to your cart, and complete your purchase or reload your Gift Card balance with $40 or more.

with $40 or more. Your $10 promotional credit will be applied to your account within two days after your qualifying Amazon.com Gift Card purchase is completed or, in the case of physical gift cards, shipped.

Offer ends at 11:59 p.m. (PT), October 14, 2020 while supplies last.

Offer has a limit of one Amazon.com promotional credit per Prime account.

