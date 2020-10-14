If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For those who are wanting to add some diversity to their morning routines, a shake or a smoothie can be the way to go. One of the main things that you need in order to get the best meal replacement possible is a blender. But blenders can be expensive, especially high-end brands like Vitamix. Thankfully, on a day like Prime Day, you can get huge savings on blenders.

Right now, and only for a brief amount of time, you can enjoy up to 35% off select Vitamix products. You can get all kinds of blenders at many different levels in this sale. Check out what’s available, as you won’t see deals like this throughout the rest of the year.

You can choose between renewed options and brand new ones, so if you’re looking to save even more money, a renewed blender may be the best for you. Remember, this kind of offering is maybe a yearly thing, so act fast.

Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black (Renewed)

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups

Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black (Renewed) -… List Price:$269.95 Price:$179.00 You Save:$90.95 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Red (Renewed)

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results

Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Red (Renewed) Price:$179.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vitamix Blender Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Container, White

Variable Speed Control: Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control

Large Batches: The size and shape of the self-cleaning 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches. Design Feature : Radial cooling fan and thermal protection system

Vitamix Blender Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Container, White List Price:$449.00 Price:$259.00 You Save:$190.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vitamix Blender Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Container, DAA

Hot soup: The blades in the Vitamin container reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes

Hardened stainless-steel blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results

Vitamix Blender Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Container, DAA List Price:$449.95 Price:$259.00 You Save:$190.95 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black Diamond

You’re in control: variable speed control and pulse feature let you manually Fine-tune the texture of any recipe

Built-in wireless connectivity: The motor base will automatically adjust the maximum blending times for the container size you’ve chosen. Add a range of compatible container sizes, building a customized blending system designed to fit your needs.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Bl… List Price:$499.95 Price:$349.00 You Save:$150.95 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results

Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black - 001372 List Price:$493.88 Price:$259.00 You Save:$234.88 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



