If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No Prime Day kitchen deals have been as popular as the $120 Instant Pot Ultra Mini for just $49.99 and the $150 Instant Pot Aura Pro for only $69.99.

In addition to those great deals, best-selling DASH air fryers are on sale today starting at just $35.89.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup for the very best bargains available right now.

Instant Pots are the hottest kitchen tools every single year on Prime Day and Black Friday, and the same is true of Prime Day 2020. With deals like the $120 Instant Pot Ultra Mini for just $49.99 and the $150 Instant Pot Aura Pro for only $69.99, how could they not be? You should definitely check out those deals if you haven’t already because multi-function cookers from Instant Pot can handle so many important tasks in your kitchen. There’s one thing that neither of those popular Instant Pots can do, however: Air fry.

Whether you want to supplement your new Instant Pot purchase or you’re just looking to upgrade an old air fryer, today is the day to do it. Why? Because best-selling DASH air fryers are down to all-time low prices for Prime Day 2020!

The Dash 2.6Qt Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven is the company’s best-selling model, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since it retails for just $60. Most comparable models cost well over $100, yet this Dash air fryer is one of the best options out there. Grab one today in one of three colors and you’ll get it for an all-time low price of just $39.99.

If you’re looking for a bit more capacity and some additional features, the DASH 3Qt Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Temperature Control is the way to go. This $90 deluxe air fryer comes in four different colors and all of them are on sale for just $58.49 through the end of Prime Day. And if you want the most sophisticated multi-use electric oven that DASH makes, the $200 DASH Chef Series 7 in 1 Convection Toaster Oven Cooker, Rotisserie + Electric Air Fryer is down to $129.99 until the end of the day.

Dash 2.6Qt Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven – $39.99

HEALTHIER FRIED FOOD: Dash tasti crisp air fryer uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

QUICK + EASY: short on time? Simply load the 2 qt Capacity fryer basket, set the temp, and set the timer Your food Comes out crispy, guaranteed, every time And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy-efficient

Dash DCAF200GBAQ02 Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non-sti… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DASH 3Qt Deluxe Electric Air Fryer – $58.49

3 QUART CAPACITY: the perfect appliance for picky eaters, families, entertaining, or those who have busy schedules 3 Qt basket is compact, and makes a variety of appetizers, desserts, chicken wings, French fries, even baked goods, and all within minutes

QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply load the 3 qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp, and set the timer Your food comes out crispy, guaranteed, every time And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

DASH DMAF355GBRD02 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non Stick… List Price:$88.39 Price:$58.49 You Save:$29.90 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dash Chef Series 7 in 1 Convection Oven – $129.99

7 in 1 APPLIANCE: Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast (with browning levels from light to dark), Warm (up to 450°), Convection Bake, and Rotisserie, all in a single appliance, making mealtime more efficient and taking up less space on your countertop or cupboards

LARGE CAPACITY: 23L (08 ft3) capacity is perfect for large families, entertaining, picky eaters and more Holds up to 6 slices of toast, a whole rotisserie chicken, or a 12in pizza – the possibilities are endless

Dash Chef Series 7 in 1 Convection Toaster Oven Cooker, Rotisserie + Electric Air Fryer with No… List Price:$196.68 Price:$129.99 You Save:$66.69 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.