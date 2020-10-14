If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is almost over and when it’s gone, the deepest discounts of the year on popular products will disappear along with it. Each year, we wonder how Amazon will ever top itself — and yet the nation’s top online retailer still manages to outdo itself time and time again.

It goes without saying that Amazon always makes sure to save the most impressive deals for its own products, and Prime Day 2020 is no different. In fact, we can’t even believe how deep some of the discounts are this year! Just some of the killer Amazon device deals you’ll find this year include the newest Ring Video Doorbell with a free Echo Dot for just $69.99, a wild sale that gets you a $290 Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle for just $149.99, the $90 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99 each (up to a $125 value!), the best-selling Echo Dot for a new all-time low price of $18.99, up to $150 off Fire TV Edition televisions, and plenty more.

Want to see all of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals on its own devices? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered down below — and don’t forget to check Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub for even more outstanding deals.

Ring Video Doorbells & More

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot List Price:$139.98 Price:$69.99 You Save:$69.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera with two-way talk, Works with Alexa - White List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$20.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation List Price:$199.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation (existing do… List Price:$249.99 Price:$174.99 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo and Echo Show Devices

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$39.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$21.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$45.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… List Price:$124.98 Price:$49.99 You Save:$74.99 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Bundle with TP-Link simple set up smart plug List Price:$112.97 Price:$49.99 You Save:$62.98 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 8 -- HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$129.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$65.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show (2nd Gen) | Premium 10.1” HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video… List Price:$229.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$80.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Devices

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 201… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$40.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters List Price:$229.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$100.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition Price:$299.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 Price:$199.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$179.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$60.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Even More!

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, n… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$10.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.