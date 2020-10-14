If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is more than half over, but the good news is that there are still thousands upon thousands of amazing deals to choose from.

In addition to all of the fantastic deals that are still available from Tuesday, Amazon also released a big list of new deals that Prime subscribers can enjoy on Wednesday.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup to see the very best bargains available right now.

Prime Day 2020 might not have happened in July like it normally does, but Amazon more than made up for the delay by offering some of the deepest discounts we’ve ever seen. Seriously, we can’t even believe some of these deals are real!

Many of the hottest deals we covered on Tuesday are still available today if you missed them, like 42% off Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks (NIOSH says they work better than 3M N95 masks!), AirPods 2 for just $114.99 and AirPods Pro for $199, the brand new Ring Video Doorbell plus a free Echo Dot for only $69.99, and plenty more. In addition to all those deals, however, Amazon also has a slew of new deals for shoppers on Wednesday.

Overnight, Amazon released a new preview of all the deals that are popping up for Prime Day 2020, day 2, and there are some killer sales to check out. We’ve included the full preview from Amazon right here in this post if you scroll down, and you can take advantage of all the deals that are mentioned below in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub!

More Epic Deals to Come

Prime members will be able to shop more new deals today. Some highlights include:

Fashion

Save up to 30% on select adidas for the family

Save up to 35% on select Herschel bags, backpacks, and more

Save up to 30% on select kids’ clothing and more from our brands

Home & Kitchen

Save up to 35% on select Vitamix products

Save up to 30% on Safavieh, NuLoom, and Nourison rugs

Health & Personal Care

Save on Panasonic men’s grooming products

Up to 30% off Optimum Nutrition, Dymatize, and Vega protein powders

Amazon Brands and Exclusives

Save up to 40% on pets essentials from AmazonBasics, Wag and Solimo

Save up to 35% on coffee and espresso from Happy Belly and Solimo

Save up to 40% on Belei skin care products

Save 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear

Save 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo

Save 20% on snacks and grocery essentials from Happy Belly

Save 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements and Amazon Basic Care

Save up to 40% on electronics & accessories from AmazonBasics

Automotive, Tools, Lawn & Garden

Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER tools

Save on the 16” Char-Broil Bullet Charcoal Smoker

Save up to 30% on select Greenworks outdoor power tools

Toys

Save up to 30% on NERF Toys



Don’t forget Amazon Devices deals are still running!

Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, Echo Show 8 for $64.99, and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $149.99

Save 60% on our most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), just $18.99

Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $119

Save $40 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99

Save up to 45% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 8 for $54.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99

Save $75 on eero Mesh WiFi system ensuring you have whole home WiFi coverage, just $174.00

Save $20 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99.

Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $69.99

Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $24.99

Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $149.99

Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi set up), just $18.99

Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99

Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99

Millions Shopped Small-Business During the Lead-up

Below are testimonials from select small businesses selling on Amazon.com:

“The small business lead-up promotion helped give our business a boost in the weeks heading into Prime Day. Now, the day isn’t over yet and our Prime Day sales are already up more than 500% compared to a normal day. We have over 200 styles that are 20% off, so we are looking forward to a big day tomorrow as well!” – Julie & Jo, founders of HONEYCAT

“Prime Day is going amazingly well. We’ve already sold over 900% more than a normal day!” – Kip Gillenwater, 3 Bees & Me

“We have had a record-breaking sales day; the best day ever for Marlowe. We saw a lift in sales of 7x a typical day and significant growth in sales compared to last year’s Prime Day!” – Sona Tolani, Marlowe

“On the first day of Prime Day, I saw a 300% increase in sales over a normal day and had 2 products completely sell out. Definitely Holiday Season numbers and I’m looking forward to day two!” – Kennedy Lowery, LIVE BY BEING

“VitaCup, a leading infused coffee and tea brand on Amazon, saw 3.5 times the sales of a regular day, and sales are outpacing last Prime Day by 30-40%. Tomorrow our products will be 30% off, so we’re looking forward to another big day.” – Brandon Fishman, VitaCup

Did you Spend $10 to Get $10? Don’t forget to claim and use your Prime Day credits!

To claim your promotion credit(s) please visit amazon.com/primedaycreditcheck. To check the status of the Whole Foods Market promotion credit, please visit amazon.com/wholefoodsapp/promotions.

