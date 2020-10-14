If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Day 2 of Prime Day 2020 has tons of fantastic deals, and we’ve spent the day telling you about all the best ones. Highlights include the $90 Echo Show 5 at a new all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99 each, the best-selling Roku Express HD for only $21, the Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for $27, a new all-time low price of $37 for the Roku Streaming Stick+, best-selling YI home security cameras for only $16.99, and plenty more. That’s all great, but nothing compares to Apple’s wireless earphones in terms of popularity.

That’s right, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are on sale right now at the lowest prices of the season for Prime Day!

Apple’s noise cancelling AirPods Pro will cost you $250 at any Apple store or from most of Apple’s retail partners. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’re only going to pay $199. That’s a huge $50 discount! If that’s still a bit too pricey though, we’ve got you covered. Entry-level AirPods 2 that typically go for $159 are on sale for just $114.99 today, a new all-time low price. AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are also discounted, of course, and they have a big $50 discount just like AirPods Pro.

Also of note for anyone looking for premium over-ear headphones today, Sony’s new WH1000XM4 ANC headphones just got their first discount ever and you also get a free $25 Amazon gift card with your purchase. On top of that, $350 Bose QC35 noise cancelling headphones are down to a new all-time low of just $199!

Apple AirPods Pro – $199

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods 2 – $124.99

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$124.99 Price:$114.99 You Save:$10.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case – $149.98

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$49.02 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH1000XM4 Headphones with a $25 Amazon gift card – $298

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$373.00 Price:$298.00 You Save:$75.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones – $199

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.