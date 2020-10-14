Apple announced four iPhone 12 phones during its virtual event on Wednesday, including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple also kept in its 2020 iPhone lineup the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, discontinuing the iPhone 11 Pro versions.

Apple will sell 20 different iPhone versions until the iPhone 13 series launches, starting at $399 and going all the way up to $1,399.

Apple’s four iPhone 12 phones are finally official, and they’ll all be available for purchase by mid-November. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for preorder this week, with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max coming in the first week of November. Pricing starts at $699, but only if you’re getting a carrier deal from AT&T or Verizon. Many people will pay the full US price, which starts at $729 for the mini. The same extra $30 applies to the iPhone 12, and this price inconsistency only affects the US versions of the iPhone 12 mini and regular iPhone 12.

In addition to the iPhone 12 series, Apple will sell the iPhone SE that was launched earlier this year and last year’s iPhone 11. But the iPhone XR will also stay in Apple’s inventory for one more year, with the price dropping to $499. In total, you get to choose from a variety of iPhone models this fall, with prices starting at $399 and going all the way up to $1,399. Unlike other years, all iPhones will now ship without chargers and EarPods in the box, but that’s not going to be a problem for most buyers, who already own various chargers.

Here’s every iPhone model that Apple will sell during the following year, from the $399 64GB iPhone SE all the way up to the $1,399 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone SE

64GB iPhone SE: $399

128GB iPhone SE: $449

256GB iPhone SE: $549

iPhone XR

64GB iPhone XR: $499

128GB iPhone XR: $549

iPhone 11

64GB iPhone 11: $599

128GB iPhone 11: $649

256GB iPhone 11: $749

iPhone 12 mini

64GB iPhone 12 mini: $729

256GB iPhone 12 mini: $779

512GB iPhone 12 mini: $879

iPhone 12

64GB iPhone 12: $829

256GB iPhone 12: $879

512GB iPhone 12: $979

iPhone 12 Pro

128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max: $999

256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1,049

512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1,299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,099

256GB iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,199

512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,399

Price comparison at a glance

In total, Apple has 20 different iPhone models in store this year. You’re looking at screen sizes from 4.7-inch (iPhone SE) to 6.7-inch (iPhone 12 Pro Max, capacities from 64GB to 512GB, processor choices from A12 (iPhone XR) to A14 Bionic (iPhone 12 series), and several color options.

Here are all the iPhones in Apple’s 2020 lineup arranged by price. You’ll notice that the storage upgrades are cheaper than before. The base storage went up to 128GB for the Pro phones, and the top tier 512GB options are $50 cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro versions. The iPhone 11 Pro, however, is discontinued.

$399: 64GB iPhone SE

$449: 128GB iPhone SE

$499: 64GB iPhone XR

$549: 256GB iPhone SE, 128GB iPhone XR

$599: 64GB iPhone 11

$649: 128GB iPhone 11

$729: 64GB iPhone 12 mini

$749: 256GB iPhone 11

$779: 128GB iPhone 12 mini

$829: 64GB iPhone 12

$879: 256GB iPhone 12 mini, 128GB iPhone 12

$979: 256GB iPhone 12

$999: 128GB iPhone 12 Pro

$1,049: 256GB iPhone 12 Pro

$1,099: 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max

$1,199: 256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max

$1,299: 512GB iPhone 12 Pro

$1,399: 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max