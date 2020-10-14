If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is obviously known for Instant Pot deals, and Amazon has outdone itself for Prime Day 2020.

Unfortunately, Instant Pot deals are so popular that they’re already starting to sell out.

Instant Pots have been among the hottest Prime Day products ever since Amazon’s very first Prime Day sale. Unfortunately, there are pros and cons to the tremendous popularity Instant Pots have gained. On the plus side, Prime Day is an amazing opportunity to get these pricey kitchen necessities at the lowest prices of the year. On the flip side, Instant Pots are so popular that the hottest deals tend to sell out quickly no matter how much inventory Amazon manages to secure.

Such is the case with Prime Day 2020’s best Instant Pot deals, which are already starting to sell out. If you want to get in on the action before it’s too late, you’ll definitely need to hurry!

The Instant Pot Ultra Mini deal Amazon was running for Prime Day 2020 is already gone, but don’t despair if you missed out. There are three more awesome Instant Pot deals you can still take advantage of, and they all offer even deeper discounts.

Anyone in search of premium features as well as a large capacity should check out the Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker instead. It has 11 cooking modes including sous vide, and it regularly retails for $150. Grab one now, however, and you’ll pay just $69.99. On top of that, the hot new Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker is on sale with a $50 discount for Prime Day, and the top-of-the-line $180 Instant Pot Duo Crisp is down to $119.99, which is an all-time low price by a wide margin. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp has 11 different cooking modes including air frying, and it is by far our favorite Instant Pot deal that’s available right now.

These are all-time low prices and they’re likely to sell out soon, so hurry or you’ll definitely miss these deals.

Instant Pot Aura Pro – $69.99

Multi-use programmable slow cooker, 8 qt; Capacity oval design, stainless steel, nonstick, removable cooking pot

11 smart programs ensure all your favorite dishes are prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button

Sear/sauté, bake, slow cook, steam, stew, sous vide, roast, yogurt, rice, multigrain, and keep warm

Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results

Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker with Sous Vide, 8 Quart

Instant Pot Duo Nova – $99.99

The largest Instant Pot: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, Saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Clear the clutter from your counter and do it all with just one tool

Bigger, healthier family meals fast: This massive 10 Quart Duo Nova is Instant Pot’s largest pressure cooker yet. With more cooking capacity than ever before, it is perfect for preparing larger meals up to 10 servings, ideal for feeding a roomful of guests or prepping meals for the entire week. And it cooks food up to 70% faster than other methods

Smart lid: The new easy seal lid gives you one less thing to worry about because it automatically seals your Instant Pot. Steam release is also a breeze with a fast, safe push of the quick-release button. And it even comes with a bonus sealing ring

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 10 Qt

Instant Pot Duo Crisp – $119.99

The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids

11-In-1 One-Touch Cooking Programs: Put cooking on autopilot with delicious results; Pressure cooks, sautes, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broil, and dehydrates

Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air-fried crust

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1 with Air Fryer, 8 Qt

