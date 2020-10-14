If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to multi-use electric pressure cookers and slow cookers, there’s obviously one brand that comes to mind first for most people: Instant Pot. Prime Day is always huge for Instant Pots, of course, and Prime Day 2020 is no different — the $120 Instant Pot Ultra Mini for just $49.99 and the $150 Instant Pot Aura Pro for only $69.99.

Those are both phenomenal deals and you really can’t go wrong with either one, but there’s another deal you should definitely consider before you go all-in on one of those Instant Pots. It’s Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deal on the Ninja FD401 Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, and it drops this top-rated model to an all-time low price that is unprecedented.

Most Instant Pot rivals try to compete by undercutting Instant Pot on price, but Ninja went in a different direction with the FD401 Foodi. This large 8-quart multi-cooker competes by offering the same build quality as Instant Pot along with a sleek design and extra features that you won’t find in most Instant Pot models. In the case of the FD401, Ninja adds a built-in air fryer mode in addition to eight other cooking modes.

The Ninja Foodi FD401 is awesome and it has a whopping 15,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, but it costs a pretty penny at $260. Pick up one during Amazon’s huge Prime Day sale, however, and you’ll pay al all-time low of just $149.99! Also on sale is the Ninja BL685 Professional Blender, which is down to $99.99 for Prime Day from its regular price of $160.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker – $149.99

Pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, bake, broil, steam, slow cook, dehydrate, yogurt

Xl 5-qt. Cook & crisp basket

Tender crisp cooking technology

Deluxe reversible rack

In as little as 20 minutes, pressure cook frozen meats to quickly defrost and cook them at the same time. Then drop the crisping lid to Give your meal a crispy finish

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Air Fr… List Price:$265.67 Price:$149.99 You Save:$115.68 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja BL685 Professional Blender – $99.99

Auto-iQ Technology features timed, intelligent blending programs that do the work for you, no guesswork required.

XL 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies (64 oz. max liquid capacity).

Nutri Ninja Pro Extractor Blades break down whole fruits, vegetables, ice, and seeds for Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction.

Ninja BL685 Professional Kitchen System 1200-watts with Auto-iQ, Powerful Blending, with 64 oz,… Price:$99.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

