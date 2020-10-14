If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ll love your ability to show off the latest photos of the year with a digital picture frame.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home décor, Prime Day has a sale on digital picture frames.

Hurry up and snag them before the price drop runs out.

Having to go to the local store and print out your photos is such a chore that nobody seems to do it anymore. Now, you can print photos from your own photo printer at home and put them into picture frames, so you have them right away. But if you don’t want to waste the paper to print the photos on, or you want to constantly change the photos you have to give your home a sense of change, a digital picture frame is what you should consider investing in.

While these can be a bit pricey, they are ultimately worth it, because you can pick and choose what photos you can show off, and you don’t have to have a ton of different frames around your home to show off all the photos. But thanks to an Amazon Prime Day sale, you can pick up Nixplay digital picture frames, that will allow you to cycle through pictures, for up to 35% off. That’s the right choice to update your interior decoration.

There are four different options for you to pick from, as you can choose different sizes and styles of digital frames. You’ll be able to update these via email or via the app, so the photos can change instantly. Because this is a Prime Day deal, it won’t last forever, so make sure you snag it while you can.

Here is the product information for the sale:

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame 10.1 Inch

GIFT THE TOP-SELLING FRAME AND STAY CONNECTED: Share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay frame, wherever it is; A great gift for new parents, grandparents, newlyweds, college kids or families separated by distance

SHARE PHOTOS AND VIDEO (UP TO 15 SEC.) PRIVATELY, SAFELY: Send photos and photo playlists to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame; Create a photo-sharing network for your family that’s private, secure, and GDPR and CCPA-compliant

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame 10.1 Inch, Share Moments Instantly via E-Mail or App List Price:$179.00 Price:$114.99 You Save:$64.01 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame 10.1 Inch Wood-Effect

SHARE PHOTOS AND VIDEO (UP TO 15 SEC.) PRIVATELY, SAFELY: Send photos and photo playlists to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame; Create a photo-sharing network for your family that’s private, secure, and GDPR and CCPA-compliant

MANAGE THE FRAME USING YOUR PHONE: The Nixplay App for iOS and Android gives you full control over your frame; Connect to Google Photos to ensure your frame is always up to date; Dropbox, Facebook and Instagram also supported from website

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame 10.1 Inch Wood-Effect - Share Moments Instantly via EMail o… List Price:$189.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$70.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nixplay Seed 13.3 Inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame

PRINT PHOTO SERVICE WITH FUJI: The Nixplay App for iOS and Android gives you full control over your frame; Connect to Google Photos to ensure your frame is always up to date; Dropbox, Facebook and Instagram also supported from website

THE SMART FRAME THAT IS TRULY SMART: The 16:9 aspect ratio display with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution auto adjusts to portrait/landscape placement and works with Amazon Alexa; Motion sensor turns the frame on/off when you enter/leave the room

Nixplay Seed 13.3 Inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame with 1920 x 1080 FHD Display - Share Moments In… List Price:$184.45 Price:$154.99 You Save:$29.46 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame 9.7 Inch

A WALL-MOUNTABLE SMART FRAME THAT IS TRULY SMART: 2048×1536 2K IPS display auto adjusts to portrait or landscape placement; Motion sensor turns the frame on/off automatically; Works with Amazon Alexa, just ask for the playlist you want

SUPPORT WHEN YOU NEED IT: Our Customer Service team is here to help should you have questions about your Nixplay Smart Frame; We have hundreds of thousands of happy customers, and we want to do everything we can to make you happy with your frame

Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame 9.7 Inch, Share Moments Instantly via App or E-Mail List Price:$279.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$99.01 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.