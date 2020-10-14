If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is here and there are thousands of deals to choose from on practically everything you can imagine.

While Prime Day is typically associated with gadgets, apparel, and kitchen tools, this year’s Prime Day deals also include some must-have coronavirus essentials.

Prime Day 2020 isn’t like any other Prime Day sales event that came before it. Yes, it’s still jam-packed full of phenomenal deals with deep discounts on all the popular products you can think of. But Prime Day is supposed to take place in July, and right now it’s obviously October. The coronavirus pandemic forced Amazon to delay its huge annual sale, and this year all the deals are crammed into just two days instead of a full week. The good news is that Amazon is making up for it by offering some of the best deals we’ve ever seen.

Highlights from Amazon’s huge Prime Day 2020 sale include the brand new Ring Video Doorbell with a free Echo Dot for just $69.99, the wildly popular $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for $16.98, Instant Pot deals starting at just $49.99, Bose’s best-selling soundbar ever for just $149.99, the Echo Dot for $18.99, TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for an all-time low price of $6.75 each, AirPods Pro for $199, AirPods 2 for $114.99, Sony noise cancelling headphones starting at just $88, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for only $9.99, the Roku Express HD for $21, the 4K Roku Streaming Stick+ for $37, crazy Roomba deals, deep discounts on SanDisk microSDXC cards, and so much more.

There’s one more big difference between Prime Day 2020 and past Prime Days: This year, there are tons of deals on face masks and other products meant to help protect us from COVID-19.

We’ve rounded up all of the deals on personal protective equipment that we could find on Amazon right now, but there are two different types of listings you’ll find below. Some are great deals, like a massive 42% discount on Powecom KN95 face masks. These are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon. They’ve been tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles — that’s actually better performance than most N95 masks out there! 10-packs retail for $45, but you can pick them up right now for $26.06 each.

The other type of listing covered below won’t offer deep discounts like Powecom masks or best-selling Jointown 3-ply face masks that are down to just $0.23 each. Instead, they’re listings for things that are impossible to find most other places. For example, we found not one but two different listings for 3M 8210 N95 masks that are in stock at Amazon. They’re pricey, though not quite as pricey as they’ve been in recent months. They’ll both definitely sell out fast now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag, but if you scroll through a few pages in Amazon’d disposable respirator section, you’ll find other N95 masks in stock as well from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, and more.

