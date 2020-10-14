If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Is Prime Day truly Prime Day without a deep discount on one of the best-selling DNA test kits in the world?

The Prime Day 2020 deal you’ve been waiting for is finally here — save $100 on the wildly popular 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test.

Prime Day 2020 is just hours away from coming to an end, but you know there are a handful of killer deals you need to take advantage of before the day is done. And it goes without saying that the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test is up near the top of the list.

At-home DNA test kits are among the most popular holiday gifts out there, and this is the best-selling kit that 23andMe offers. It checks all the main boxes for both health and ancestry data. After following the instructions and sending the test back, you’ll receive more than 150 reports covering everything you can imagine, and plenty you can’t. This kit typically retails for $199, but it’s half off for Prime Day 2020. That means you’ll pay just $99!

If you’ve never taken a DNA test before, this is the one you want. If you have, the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test makes a perfect gift for practically anyone on your list.

Here are the key details from Amazon:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*

ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share. ○ Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy

RESEARCH: Know you’re making a difference. When you opt in to participate in our research, you join forces with millions of people contributing to science. Your participation could help lead to discoveries that may one day make an impact on your own health, the health of your family, and people around the world.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price:$199.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$100.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

