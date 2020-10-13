If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many outstanding Prime Day TV deals on Amazon right now, but there’s one brand in particular that really knocked it out of the park for Prime Day 2020.

That brand is Samsung, which is currently offering up to $2,000 off its stunning 8K TVs as well as discounts up to $1,300 off its incredible lifestyle TVs like Frame TV and Serif TV.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup for the very best bargains available right now.

If you’re looking for a mind-blowing deal on a top-of-the-line TV, boy oh boy did you come to the right place!

Amazon is offering all sorts of terrific Prime Day TV deals this year. If you head over to Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub, however, you’ll probably only notice a few models that are being promoted heavily. Needless to say, they’re all Fre TV Edition televisions that run Amazon’s smart TV software right out of the box. If you’re in the market for an entry-level TV or a mid-range model, there are some terrific deals to be had like a Toshiba 32-inch HDTV for $119.99 and a Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV for $299.99. If you want something high-end, however, you’ll need to look somewhere else.

Samsung is running a massive TV sale for Prime Day 2020 with some of the deepest discounts we’ve ever seen on Samsung’s latest and greatest televisions. And when we say “latest and greatest,” we definitely mean it. You’ll save up to $2,000 on stunning 2020 8K smart TVs with all of the newest features Samsung has to offer, and 4K smart TVs from 2020 are up to $700 off. On top of all that, all of Samsung’s hottest lifestyle TVs like the Frame TV and Serif TV are discounted as well, with Prime Day savings up to $1,300.

Check out all of Samsung’s crazy Prime Day TV deals down below.

Samsung Q900TS 8K TV – Up to $2,000 off

REAL 8K WITH INFINITY SCREEN: See the mind-blowing sharpness and depth of real 8K with 16 times more resolution than HDTV.

DIRECT FULL ARRAY 32X: Our most densely concentrated zones of precisely controlled LED backlights reveal details even in the darkest of scenes.

8K AI UPSCALING: Intelligent upscaling automatically converts all of your content into stunning 8K resolution.

Samsung 65" Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Built-in QN65Q900TSAFXZA 2020 List Price:$5,499.99 Price:Up to $3,000 off You Save:$1,502.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Q800T 8K TV – Up to $1,500 off

DIRECT FULL ARRAY 24X (75″ & 65″): Concentrated zones of high-contrast LED backlights to enhance the deep blacks and luminous whites.

8K AI UPSCALING: Intelligent upscaling automatically converts all of your content into stunning 8K resolution.

OBJECTIVE TRACKING SOUND +: All four sides of the TV have built-in speakers that direct the sound, putting you in the middle of the action.

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q800T Series - Real 8K Resolution Direct Full Array 24X Quantum HDR… List Price:$3,499.99 Price:Up To $1,500 off You Save:$1,202.00 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Q60T 4K TV – Up to $500 off

Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience | Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTVs

Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes | A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details | To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote

SAMSUNG Q60T Series 65-inch Class QLED Smart TV | 4K, UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR | Alexa Built-in… List Price:$999.99 Price:Up to $500 off You Save:$102.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Q70T 4K TV – Up to $600 off

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.

MOTION RATE 240: Minimizes motion blur on screen, so action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp. Native refresh rate: 120Hz

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$1,299.99 Price:Up to $600 off You Save:$102.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Q90T 4K TV – Up to $700 off

DIRECT FULL ARRAY 16X* (75″, 65″ & 55″): Fine control of the lighting zones behind the screen, further improve the richness of the blacks to whites.

ULTRA VIEWING ANGLE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit.

QUANTUM HDR 16X: A wider range of brightness and color come together for a strikingly vivid and cinematic picture.

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q90T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 16X Smart TV… List Price:$2,697.99 Price:Up to $700 off You Save:$800.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Serif TV – $300 off

THE SERIF DESIGN: This unique collaboration between Samsung and the award-winning Paris-based design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec blends design and technology into a simple, functional solution for connecting with what we enjoy most in life and with the people who matter.

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: Quantum Dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true to life, even in bright scenes.

NFC ON TV: Experience the one-touch sound mirroring between your compatible Android mobile device and The Serif to listen to your favorite music.

SAMSUNG 55-inch Class SERIF QLED Serif Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 4X Smart TV with Alexa Built… List Price:$1,499.99 Price:$300 off You Save:$302.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Frame TV – $600 off

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.

CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Elevate your space and make The Frame your own by enhancing it with a frame in black, white, beige or walnut

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa… List Price:$2,999.99 Price:$600 off You Save:$802.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Sero TV – $400 off

MOBILE OPTIMIZED SCREEN: Designed to watch mobile content. Easily connect and share smart phone images and video vertically, full screen, on the Sero . Alternate: Content is optimized for mobile viewing, providing a vertical view of all of your favorite content.

ROTATING SCREEN: Flip the way you watch TV. The screen rotates to landscape mode for TV and movies and changes to portrait for mobile content and apps. Disclaimer: *Rotating Screen can be activated through the supplied remote control, the SmartThings app or with Samsung Galaxy devices Android 10 and above.

PREMIUM 4.1CH 60W SPEAKERS: Powerful speakers with Dolby Digital Plus deliver a remarkably immersive experience.

Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED LS05 Series TV - 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-i… List Price:$1,999.99 Price:$400 off You Save:$502.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Terrace Outdoor TV – $1,300 off

OUTDOOR OPTIMIZED PICTURE: High-quality 4K QLED engineered to look vivid and bright daylight.

WEATHER-RESISTANT RATED: Resistant to extreme and is best in class IP55 weather-resistant durability against water and dust.

SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN: Go beyond Smart TV with apps, super easy control, and of enhancements that elevate watching experience.

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 32… List Price:$6,497.99 Price:$1,300 off You Save:$1,300.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

