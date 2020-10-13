If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 day 1 is winding down but Amazon still has a few surprises up its sleeve for afternoon and evening shoppers.

The biggest surprise is the addition of the Fire TV Stick 4K to Amazon’s Prime Day deals list — you can now get this awesome media streamer for just $29.99.

Last month, Amazon unveiled updates to a slew of its most popular devices from the Echo and Fire TV lines. Do you know what didn’t get an update, however? The Fire TV Stick 4K. Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick got a modest update and the new Fire TV Stick Lite was announced, but the Fire TV Stick 4K is already a powerhouse so it remains in Amazon’s lineup. At $50, it’s the only Amazon dongle that supports 4K resolution and HDR.

When Amazon kicked off its big Prime Day 2020 sale on Tuesday, we fully expected the Fire TV Stick 4K to be among the devices that get hefty discounts. Shockingly, it wasn’t. Other popular devices like the Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Blaster went on sale, but the Fire TV Stick 4K stayed put at $50… until now!

Amazon finally came to its senses on Tuesday afternoon and gave the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K a nice big discount, slashing the price from $50 down to $29.99. It’s the best streaming dongle Amazon has ever made and it has sold countless millions of units at its full list price. For $29.99, it’s a no-brainer.

Fire TV Stick 4K – $29.99

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

