If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ladies and gentlemen, Prime Day 2020 has finally arrived! Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year might be a few months late in 2020, but we certainly can’t blame Amazon for pushing Prime Day back a bit in light of everything that was going on this summer. Thankfully, Amazon decided to apologize for the delay by offering some of the craziest Prime Day deals we’ve ever seen!

Highlights from Prime Day 2020 include free money (buy $40 in Amazon gift cards with the coupon code GC20PRIME and you’ll get $10 for free), the newest Ring Video Doorbell with a free Echo Dot for just $69.99, the first-ever discount on Sony’s new WH1000XM4 ANC headphones plus a free $25 Amazon gift card, either an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99, Echo Dots for $18.99, best-selling TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for an all-time low of $6.75 each, the $150 Instant Pot Duo Nova for $99.99 and the $180 Instant Pot Duo Crisp for $119.99, the beloved $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for an all-time low price of $16.98, and so much more.

It goes without saying that those are all incredible deals, but there’s one brand in particular that people always have an eye out for on Prime Day. We’re talking about Apple, of course, and this year’s Prime Day deals on Apple devices and accessories definitely don’t disappoint. What’s more, you don’t even need to be a Prime member to get some of these deals!

Some of the best Apple deals of Prime Day 2020 include AirPods Pro for $199, AirPods 2 at a new all-time low price of $114.99, $50 off AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, up to $34 off the latest iPad, $30 off Apple Watch Series 3, $50 off Apple Watch Series 5, $100 off MacBook Pro, $150 off MacBook Air, and more.

See all the dealls on Apple devices and accessories right here in Amazon’s virtual Apple store, and check out some of our favorite ones down below.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$124.99 Price:$114.99 You Save:$10.00 (92%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$49.02 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (Latest Model) List Price:$899.99 Price:$849.99 You Save:$50.00 (94%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) - Space Gray List Price:$1,799.00 Price:$1,699.99 You Save:$100.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$429.00 Price:$379.00 You Save:$50.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AppleÂ Watch SeriesÂ 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$199.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (Latest Model, 8th Generation) List Price:$429.00 Price:$395.00 You Save:$34.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (Latest Model) List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.99 You Save:$49.01 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (2nd Generation) List Price:$799.00 Price:$749.99 You Save:$49.01 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (4th Generation) List Price:$999.00 Price:$949.00 You Save:$50.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats Solo Pro WirelessÂ Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1Â… List Price:$299.95 Price:$179.95 You Save:$120.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of List… List Price:$249.95 Price:$174.95 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

