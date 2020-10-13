If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This will come as a shock to anyone who has been on the lookout for Nintendo’s best-selling video game system, but Nintendo Switch consoles are actually back in stock at $299 for Prime Day 2020!



Not only that, but it’s the special Animal Crossing edition console that people love so much.

There are plenty of Nintendo Switch game digital download codes available as well, and the Ring Fit Adventure is in stock too.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup to see the very best bargains available right now.

It finally happened, boys and girls: Nintendo Switch consoles sold directly by Amazon are back in stock for Prime Day 2020! Not only that — the console you’ll find listed at $299 right now is the special Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition console everyone has been looking all over for, and it’s sold directly by Amazon!

Why does it matter that they’re sold directly by Amazon instead of a third-party seller? The answer is upsetting but simple. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Nintendo Switch consoles have been very difficult to find in stock anywhere. Shady third-party sellers on Amazon have been taking advantage of the situation by price-gouging consoles and charging astronomical prices. At one point, these disgusting Amazon sellers were charging as much as $500 or $600 for a simple Nintendo Switch console. It’s despicable, but unfortunately, it also doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Nintendo Switch consoles sold directly by Amazon are obviously not price-gouged. If Amazon is going to sell Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest prices on the internet in the middle of a pandemic, you can be sure it’s not going to gouge Switch consoles. It’s worth noting that there’s no telling if or when another opportunity like this will arise.

Image source: Amazon

Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition - Switch Price:$299.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The insanely popular Animal Crossing game has taken over 2020 as so many people have had more time to play during quarantine. Being able to play wherever you are, even if it’s just around the house, led Animal Crossing to be the most popular game this year. Setting out and establishing your own villages is a blast. If that game was your favorite this year, or you want to see what all the fuss is about, this console is right for you.

Also of note, you can and should load up on Nintendo Switch games whether or not you already own a console. There are even a bunch of top titles that are discounted right now at Amazon. First, check out all of the Nintendo Switch game digital downloads that are available so you can start playing immediately:

Nintendo Switch Games - Digital Download Codes Price:$14.99 - $59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You can choose from the super exciting Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which has Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy all in one game! Animal Crossings: New Horizon and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate are also available. And who could forget The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

If you don’t mind waiting for them to be delivered, there are also plenty of Nintendo Switch game carts in stock:

Nintendo Switch Games Price:$14.99 - $59.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

And of course, don’t forget about the awesome new Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure!

Image source: Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure - Nintendo Switch Price:$79.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but not least, you can still grab a Nintendo Switch Lite console for $199 once the regular Switch consoles inevitably sell out:

Image source: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise Price:$199.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.