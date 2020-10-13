If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch you’ll be excited to learn that consoles are somehow in stock right now at Amazon. If you do have a Switch, you probably know that they’ve been impossible to find lately.



Whether you’re getting a Switch today or you’ve had one for years, there’s an incredible Prime Day deal that you need to check out: A special Switch 128GB MicroSDXC from SanDisk plus a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership for just $39.99!

Somehow, someway, Nintendo Switch consoles are actually back in stock right now at Amazon for $299. If you’ve been looking for a new Switch over the past few months, you know that this news is pretty shocking. The Switch has been sold out for months at most retailers, and sellers who did have them available on Amazon were charging astronomical prices of $600 or even more. Now, if you hurry, you can get the special Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition at its list price.

There are also a bunch of great Nintendo Switch games on sale right now as well, but there’s one deal that every single Switch owner needs to know about.

Whether you just bought a new Switch console today or you’ve had one since the day it camera out all those years ago, there are two things that you absolutely need. First, you need a fast microSDXC card so you can store plenty of games, and you need a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online Family service so you can play online multiplayer games, play70+ classic NES and Super NES games for free, and more. For Prime Day 2020, you can kill two birds with one stone! Definitely pick up the $70 SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC / Nintendo Switch Online Family 12-Month Membership bundle while it’s on sale for just $39.99… you’ll be glad you did.

SanDisk 128GB microSD / Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership bundle – $39.99

Nintendo-licensed Memory card for the Nintendo Switch system

Instantly add up to 128GB of additional space

Transfer rates up to 100MB/s(1) tp load games fast

NES and Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online – Enjoy a curated library of 70+ classic Super NES and NES games. You can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game

Save Data Cloud – In addition to the game data regularly saved to your system, you’ll have online backup. This makes it easy to retrieve your game data if you lose your system or start using a new one

Smartphone app – Enhance your online experience with the Nintendo Switch Online app. You can use voice chat with players in compatible games, and access special game-enhancing features for select titles

