If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s big Prime Day 2020 sale is finally upon us, and most of the best deals are reserved solely for Prime members.

Thankfully, some of the hottest deals you can get today are available to everyone, not just people who subscribe to Prime.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup to see the very best bargains available right now.

It goes without saying that Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest shopping events each and every year. But it also goes without saying that a huge number of people are completely left out of the fun. As the name suggests, Amazon’s Prime Day sale is packed full of deals that are only available to people who subscribe to Amazon Prime. If you’re not a Prime subscriber, you can either sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial or you’re out of luck. If you’ve already used up your free trial, you don’t even have that option available to you.

This year, we decided to do something special for people who don’t subscribe to Prime. While it’s true that all of the most hyped deals out there today are Prime Day deals, there are also tons of deals available on Prime Day that aren’t solely for Prime subscribers. In this roundup, we’re going to tell you about the 10 best ones. From coronavirus pandemic essentials and smart home devices to best-selling headphones and plenty more, these are all deals that everyone should take advantage of, whether or not you subscribe to Prime.

Powecom KN95 Face Masks

Powecom KN95 face masks are the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon for a few good reasons. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon, which means they have the agency’s okay for medical use. NIOSH tested them and found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks. You can easily pay upwards of $10 or even $15 for a 3M mask these days, but Amazon has Powecom masks on sale for just $2.61 each right now.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$26.05 ($2.61 / mask) You Save:$18.94 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown 3-ply Face Masks

While Powecom masks are perfect for higher-risk situations like being indoors around other people or riding public transportation, Jointown 3-ply face masks are ideal for lower-risk situations. They’re also on sale for just $0.36 per mask, so it’s a great time to stock up.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) Price:$17.96 ($0.36 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are by far the hottest true wireless earbuds among our readers, and they’re on sale today at Amazon with a great discount. They were only $15 last year during Black Friday and they still flew off the shelves, so you can imagine how popular they are right now!

Price:$199.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

If you don’t need noise cancellation or sound isolation, you can skip the Pro model and get AirPods 2 for even less money. AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging and entry-level AirPods 2 are both on sale today at great prices. You’ll get the latter for just $114.99 if you have Prime, but they’re still down to $124.99 even if you’re not a Prime subscriber. That’s still an incredible price!

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$124.99 You Save:$34.01 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Price:$159.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Wipes

Purell alcohol wipes are impossible to find in stores right now, but they’re somehow still in stock at Amazon. What’s more, they’re on sale for about 25% less than they were last month.

Price:$41.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug

Smart plugs are always big sellers, and many options out there are more or less the same. That said, most experts agree that TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are by far the best in the business. The best often comes at a steep price, but Amazon’s sale right now slashes Kasa smart plugs to the lowest price ever — just $6.75 each!

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 each) You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar

The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar is the best-selling soundbar Bose has ever made. It’s also the most compact Bose model so it can fit anywhere. Right now on Amazon, you can get one for just $149.99 without Prime, or just $99.99 with Prime!

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black List Price:$149.99 Price:$149.00 You Save:$0.99 (99%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights are controlled by the same great app as the aforementioned smart plugs. They’re also compatible with everything else Kasa gadgets work with, like Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and all major smart home platforms.

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights Multicolor WiFi Light Strip, Works with Alexa& Google Home,… List Price:$69.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$10.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV

At $330, the TCL 43-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV is already one of the most affordable 4K TVs out there with a high-quality display and Built-in Roku software. Today, it’s on sale with a huge discount! And if you’d like even more proof that this is a fantastic 4K TV, just check out the 20,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV (2018) List Price:$329.99 Price:$229.00 You Save:$100.99 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum

The Roomba i7+ is pretty much the ultimate robot vacuum. It has iRobot’s most powerful suction and all the bells and whistles you might expect — plus one you definitely won’t expect: it has a special feature that allows it to empty itself once it’s done cleaning. It’s awesome, and it’s $201 off right now at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$999.99 Price:$799.00 You Save:$200.99 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.