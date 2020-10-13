If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has some truly impressive deals lined up for Prime Day 2020. Examples include a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for just $26.99 (that’s just $6.75 each!), the $120 Instant Pot Ultra Mini for just $49.99 and the $150 Instant Pot Aura Pro for only $69.99, a deep discount on AirPods Pro, the beloved $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for an all-time low price of $16.98, the $190 Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for just $119.97, a huge $200 discount on the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, and so much more. Those are all impressive deals indeed, but there’s one Prime Day 2020 that every single one of you should take advantage of.

At $90, the Echo Show 5 is one of the best-selling Amazon devices out there. This is especially true among our readers, who have picked up tens of thousands of Echo Show 5 smart displays since it was released. Deep discounts have definitely helped boost sales, but no discount has ever been as deep as the early Prime Day deal Amazon is running right now. If you’re a Prime member, you can pick up a $90 Echo Show 5 right now for just $44.99. That’s a massive 50% discount and it’s completely unprecedented!

As impressive as that sale is, it’s not the deal that really blew us away. In addition to Amazon’s Echo Show 5 discount, the retailer is offering two bundle deals that are unbelievable. For a limited time, you can get yourself an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99. That’s up to a $125 value for just $49.99! These are definitely deals that should not be missed.

Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle – $49.99

This bundle contains the Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini.

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Watch movies, news, and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks.

Voice control compatible devices or manage them using the display.

Blink Mini is a 1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

See people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view.

Sets up in minutes – just plug in the camera, connect it to wifi, and add it to your Blink app.

Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle – $49.99

This bundle contains the Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Bundle and TP-Link simple set up smart plug

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Alexa has skills – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.

Control your privacy with the mic/camera off button or the built-in camera shutter.

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Bundle with TP-Link simple set up smart plug Price:$49.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

