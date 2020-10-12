If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After a delay of about a month, Apple will finally take the wraps off its new iPhone 12 series lineup on Tuesday.

Amazon is hosting several big Apple sales ahead of tomorrow’s event.

Highlights include AirPods Pro for $199, AirPods 2 for $124.99, and a hidden MacBook Air sale that saves you $150.

Apple fans had an extra-long wait this year for new iPhone models, but that wait will finally come to an end on Tuesday when Apple takes the wraps off of its brand new iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature Apple’s first big smartphone redesign since 2017 when the company debuted its iPhone X. The new models will be similar, of course, but they’ll reportedly feature flat metal sides like the iPad Pro in addition to a slew of new features.

If you’re looking for new Apple gear to go with the iPhone 12 you’ll inevitably be picking up in the coming weeks and months, we’ve got some great news: Amazon has a bunch of killer deals on Apple gear ahead of tomorrow’s big event. What’s more, some of these deals offer the lowest prices we’ve seen in a very long time. Apple’s insanely popular $250 AirPods Pro are on sale for $199 right now, and AirPods 2 that typically sell for $159 are down to $124.99 thanks to an extra discount that’s applied at checkout. That’s a new all-time low price on Amazon!

Also on sale today is the MacBook Air, which is $150 off thanks to a special checkout discount. Apple’s just-released 8th-gen iPad is $30 off right now, and you can save a whopping $100 on best-selling Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones. Check out all these great deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro – $199

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Apple AirPods Pro $199.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods 2 – $124.99

Automatically on, automatically connected

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $124.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – $849.99

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (Latest Model) $849.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi) – $299-$399

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display

A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $299 - $399 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones – $199.95

High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones in dark blue

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise

Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening

Features the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

Beats Solo Pro WirelessÂ Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1Â… $199.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.