If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, but there are already a ton of incredible Prime Day deals available right now. Highlights in Monday’s roundup include AirPods Pro for just $199, AirPods 2 at a new all-time low price of $124.99, a secret sale that shaves $150 off the latest MacBook Air, Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work better than 3M N95 masks for just $2.61 each, the internet’s lowest prices on Purell hand sanitizer and Purell alcohol wipes, early Prime Day deals with new all-time low prices on Roku Express HD ($21) as well as Roku Premiere ($27) and Roku Streaming Stick+ ($37), the Echo Show 5 for $44.99 or bundle it with a Blink Mini cam or Kasa smart plug for $5 more, TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each when you buy a 4-pack, Kasa smart LED light bulbs for $11.99 each, the best-selling YI smart home camera for $16.99, $50 off the Instant Pot Max, up to 34% off Anker projectors for one day only, another big one-day sale on Tacklife tools, $40 off the best-selling Ninja air fryer, a popular Dyson cordless stick vaccum rival from Eureka for $111.48, and more. Check out all of today’s top deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro $199.00 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $124.99 Available from Amazon

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.05 ($2.61 / mask) Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 12.6 fl oz Bottle (Pack of 12) - 97… $62.84 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Premoistened Sanitizing Hand Wipes, Towelettes Individually Wrapped, 100/box $42.00 Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… $49.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Bundle with TP-Link simple set up smart plug $49.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal $44.99 Available from Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (Latest Model) $849.99 Available from Amazon

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $299 - $399 Available from Amazon

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player $21.00 Available from Amazon

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable $27.00 Available from Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $37.00 Available from Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

Kasa Smart Light Bulb by TP-Link – WiFi Bulbs, No Hub Required, Old Version, Works with Alexa… $11.99 Available from Amazon

YI 1080p Smart Home Camera, Indoor IP Security Surveillance System with Night Vision, AI Human… $16.99 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt $149.99 Available from Amazon

Up to 34% off Anker Nebula Projectors $244.99 - $1,189.00 Available from Amazon

Up to 39% off on TACKLIFE Tools $11.00 - $69.97 Available from Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer that Cooks, Crisps and Dehydrates, with 4 Quart Capacity, and a High Gloss Fini… $89.99 Available from Amazon

Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner,15KPa Powerful Suction, 2 in 1 Corded Handheld Va… $111.48 Available from Amazon

Up to 15% off on Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera $59.99 Available from Amazon

