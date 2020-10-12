If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With Prime Day 2020 just one day away, a slew of early Prime Day deals have gone live on Amazon’s site.

There are so many great deals to choose from, but two of the most popular ones are on Apple’s best-selling true wireless earbuds.

Hurry over to Amazon and you can get AirPods Pro for just $199, or pick up AirPods 2 at a new all-time low price of $124.99.

Bargain hunters, start your engines because Prime Day 2020 is here! Okay, fine, it’s not officially here since the official start date is October 13. But there are already hundreds of early Prime Day deals available right now on Amazon’s site, and we’re spending all day long on Monday showcasing the best ones.

Among our readers, the hottest early Prime Day deals so far have been wildly popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each, the $90 Echo Show 5 at a new all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99 each, the best-selling Roku Express HD for only $21, the Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR for $27, a new all-time low price of $37 for the Roku Streaming Stick+, best-selling YI home security cameras for only $16.99 each, and plenty more. But there are two deals in particular that you DEFINITELY need to check out right now.

That’s right, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are on sale right now at the lowest prices of the season for Prime Day!

Apple’s noise cancelling AirPods Pro will cost you $250 at any Apple store or from most of Apple’s retail partners. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’re only going to pay $199. That’s a huge $50 discount! If that’s still a bit too pricey though, we’ve got you covered. Entry-level AirPods 2 that typically go for $159 are on sale for just $124.99 today, a new all-time low price. Head over to Amazon and you’ll seel AirPods 2 listed for $129, but an extra $4.01 gets chopped off at checkout.

Image source: Apple

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Image source: Amazon

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

