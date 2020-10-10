If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is still three days away but Amazon has hundreds of early Prime Day deals available right now.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best early Prime Day deals on Amazon’s site — and several are available even to shoppers who don’t have Prime!

Why wait for Prime Day 2020 when you can start shopping early Prime Day deals right now?! As a matter of fact, we have it on good authority that some of the best bargains of Prime Day this year are already available on Amazon’s site starting today.

Highlights from our roundup on Saturday include FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks for just $26.05 per 10-pack (down from $45!), wildly popular $15 TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for only $6.75 each when you buy a 4-pack, the $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for only $99.99 when you buy a refurb that’s guaranteed to look and work like new, Amazon’s $90 Echo Show 5 at the all-time low price of $44.99, plus either a Kasa smart plug or a $35 Blink Mini security camera for just $5 when you bundle them with a discounted Echo Show 5.

You can also enjoy double the AirPods Pro discount we saw on Black Friday last year, a top-rated Shark ION Robot Vacuum for just $149.99, a fantastic one-day sale that slashes up to 43% off Oster cooking appliances, the best-selling $400 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for just $199, and a huge 35% discount on heavenly 800 thread count bed sheets, today only.

Check out all these awesome deals down below!

Powecom KN95 face masks – $26.05 (lowest price ever)

Included on FDA Emergency Use Authorization List and manufactured by Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies.

Multi layered protection against dust, particles and droplets. Filter efficiency 99.2% (better than most 3M N95 masks!).

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.05 ($2.61 / mask) Available from Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (4-pack) – $26.99 (lowest price ever)

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (certified refurbished) – $99.99

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Ins… $99.99 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro – $219.00

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 – $44.99 (lowest price ever)

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal $44.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini or Kasa Smart Plug bundle – $49.99 (lowest price ever)

This bundle contains the Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini or TP-Link simple set up smart plug.

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Bundle with TP-Link simple set up smart plug $49.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… $49.99 Available from Amazon

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro – $199.00 (lowest price ever)

Perfect results every time: never over or undercook your food again. The Anova precision cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone

What to cook: sous vide cooking is the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (WiFi) | 1200 Watts | All Metal | Anova App Inc… $199.00 Available from Amazon

Up to 43% off Oster cooking appliances

Oster French Convection Countertop and Toaster Oven | Single Door Pull and Digital Controls | S… $129.99 Available from Amazon

Oster 2086062 Air Fryer Oven & Multi-Cooker, Black $119.99 Available from Amazon

Oster Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid | 22 Qt, Stainless Steel $38.99 Available from Amazon

Oster BLSTAB-CB0-000 Blender with FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing System, Brushed Nickel $159.99 Available from Amazon

Oster Toaster Oven | Digital Convection Oven, Large 6-Slice Capacity, Black/Polished Stainless $72.99 Available from Amazon

Oster Buffet Server Warming Tray | Triple Tray, 2.5 Quart, Stainless Steel $31.99 Available from Amazon

Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 – $149.99

THREE BRUSH TYPES. ONE POWERFUL CLEAN: Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.

COMPLETELY INTEGRATED IN YOUR HOME: Shark ION Robot senses ledges and stairs, avoids damaging furniture and walls, and maneuvers around potential stuck situations, truly knowing your home

Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi Connected, 120min Runtime, Works with Alexa, Multi-Surface C… $149.99 Available from Amazon

CHATEAU HOME COLLECTION 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets – $52.49

LUXURIOUSLY THICK AND BREATHABLE HOTEL CLASS BEDDING COLLECTION BEDSHEET: These exquisite sheets are thick & heavy and have that luxurious hotel feel that only comes with the high thread count fabric crafted from the finest 100% Egyptian Cotton yarns. The sheets are closely woven, keeping your comfort in mind, and gets softer with each wash. OUR USP -100% Cotton Sheets. We specialize in manufacturing the softest and most luxurious bedding set in the industry.

CHATEAU HOME COLLECTION 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets Queen Size, 800 Thread Count White 4 Piece… $52.49 Available from Amazon

