If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With Prime Day 2020 right around the corner, it might seem silly to buy a new TV right now from Amazon instead of waiting until next week after Prime Day begins. That’s sound logic indeed, but it flies right out there window when one of the best Prime Day TV deals of 2020 just launched early on Amazon’s site.

Head over to Amazon right now and you can pick up a TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV with a massive $200 discount. That’s 42% off the purchase price of this stunning smart TV, so it can be yours for just $279.99. That’s not a typo, bargain hunters — you can actually get this fantastic 50-inch Roku TV for about half the price of the tiny little smartphone sitting in your pocket right now. How crazy is that?!

We could spend hours telling you how impressive this sleek TCL Roku TV is, but there’s one number that likely does a better job than we ever could: 21,000. What’s the significance of that number? We’re glad you asked: this awesome Roku TV has a whopping 21,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. If that doesn’t paint a perfect picture of what kind of value you’re getting out of this deal, nothing will. The only problem is that it’s definitely a sell-out risk now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag, so hurry up and grab one while you still can. Or, if you prefer Amazon’s Fire TV interface as opposed to Roku, there’s another early Prime Day deal that gets you a hot new Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $299.99!

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) $279.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition $299.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Whether you prefer a Roku format or a Fire TV format, you have an option for either. Plus, if you have room for those extra five inches that the Toshiba offers, that may swing your vote one way or another. They are both top end televisions that will offer you great visuals and plenty to watch. But don’t take our word for it.

Here are the product page information for both of the Amazon listings:

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV – $279.99

Easy Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help you find movie titles, launch or change channels, even switch inputs, using just your voice. Also available through the Roku mobile app

Striking 4K UHD picture performance with HDR technology

Simple, intuitive Roku interface allows seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes

4K Creative Pro Upscaling allows you to view your favorite HD content in near 4K quality

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out, Ethernet

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 44.1 X 25.7 X 3.2 inches, TV with stand: 44.1 X 28 X 8 inches

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) $279.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition TV – $299.99

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more.

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra-high definition.

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, and HBO buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.

Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden.

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition $299.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.