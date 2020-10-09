If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 deals are already here despite the fact that Amazon’s big Prime Day sale doesn’t actually take place until next week.

Highlights include the $90 Echo Show 5 for an all-time low price of just $44.99, a chance to save 42% on FDA-authorized KN95 masks that work better than most 3M masks, and Amazon’s best-selling Blink Mini smart home security camera for just $24.99.



All the deals in this post are on the verge of ending or selling out, so should definitely hurry or you might miss out!

Manufacturers have had nearly nine months now to ramp up supply, and yet Powecom KN95 face masks are still the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized. They also happen to be on sale right now for $26.25 per 10-pack instead of $45. That’s just $2.63 per mask for KN95s that NIOSH tested and found to filter 99.2% of small airborne particles, outperforming almost every 3M N95 mask out there. Jointown blue 3-ply face masks are also discounted right now, and they’re a great value at $0.36 a pop. With coronavirus cases on the rise again and flu season around the corner, now is definitely the time to stock up.

Those aren’t the only crazy deals on Amazon that we covered this past week. Five of the hottest sales of the week are still happening today over at Amazon, and they deliver Prime Day pricing despite the fact that Prime Day doesn’t officially begin until next week. Some are available only to Prime subscribers, like the $90 Echo Show 5 for an all-time low price of just $44.99, wildly popular TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for just $6.75 each, and Amazon’s best-selling Blink Mini smart home security camera for just $24.99. Others are available to anyone and everyone, so you have no excuse if you miss out on these awesome opportunities.

Echo Show 5 for $44.99 (all-time low price)

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Big entertainment – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app, an Echo device with a screen, or Skype. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Make it yours – Choose the clock face that fits your style best. Use your favorite photos on the home screen. Create morning routines to start your day.

Designed to protect your privacy – Turn off the microphone and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal $44.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink Mini smart security camera for $24.99 (all-time low price)

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).

Sets up in minutes – just plug in the camera, connect it to wifi, and add it to your Blink app.

Blink Mini includes a free trial of the Blink cloud storage subscription through December 31, 2020.

For additional ease of use, pair Blink Mini with a supported Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, view recorded videos, and arm and disarm using just your voice.

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, n… $24.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Face masks

Just like we said before, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks have been very popular among our readers this past week. It’s easy to understand why, of course, since they’re currently the only KN95 face masks available on Amazon that are NIOSH-tested and FDA-approved. We expect them to sell out very soon now that they’re on sale at a discount and they work even better than most 3M N95 masks at a fraction of the price, so stock up while there’s still time.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.05 ($2.61 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Once those Powecom masks inevitably sell out, the most popular alternatives right now are 3M and Honeywell N95 masks — that’s right, actual N95 face masks are in stock at Amazon!

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Harley Brand, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but certainly not least, the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire website are on sale for just $0.36 per mask. It’s a new all-time low price by quite a wide margin, and there is absolutely no chance that this deal will stick around for very long. Definitely stock up on them while you can, and the same type of face masks in black are also available for just $0.34 apiece.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $17.96 ($0.36 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bigox Face Mask Black 50Pcs $16.99 ($0.34 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs (all-time low price)

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc

Easy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kasa app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy

Trusted and reliable: Designed and developed in Silicon Valley, Kasa is trusted by over 5 Million users and being the reader’s choice for PCMag 2020. UL certified for safety use. 2-year warranty

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD TV – Fire TV Edition for $299.99 (all-time low price)

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high definition.

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix and HBO buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.

Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden.

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition $299.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.