If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nearly 60 million people play fantasy football each season. You’ve probably dabbled in live drafts, in-person drafts, draft prep, and have hit the waiver wire looking for the best steals to lead you to victory. There are plenty of people who join with their friends or their coworkers to have some competition each and every week. But if you don’t actually know what you’re doing (like most of us), you need some help to achieve those bragging rights you desperately crave.

That’s where an ESPN+ subscription can really come in handy. Whether you’re logging in from your phone, computer, or TV, you’re sure to find the nuggets of info you needed. You’ll be able to take advantage of all it has to offer to get the insights you need to take the championship title home. For only $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a subscription to ESPN+ offers you so much in terms of sports access and the insider information to win your weekly matchups.

You can check to see which player would optimize your lineup based on projections, who you should pick up off the waiver wire and in free agency, and, depending on your league’s draft style, it’ll even tell you how to value each player based on an auction draft list. You’ll get exclusive access to watching The Fantasy Show, which is hosted by fantasy expert Matthew Berry, who gives you his love and hate picks for each week among plenty of other tidbits. Plus, with an ESPN+ subscription, you can check out tons of articles on ESPN.com that only subscribers can read. This will really give you a leg up on most of your competition.

Exploring more about your ESPN+ account will allow you to stream live sports and archived games. Events from the MLB, NHL, MLS, Serie A, FA Cup, Top Rank Boxing, and more are available for you to watch any time. Plus, you’ll be locked in for all the UFC Fight Nights and PPV events. There is also ESPN+ original programming, like Peyton’s Place with Peyton Manning, Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg to help you place your bets this weekend, Our Time, a deep dive into Oklahoma State football, and plenty more. Plus, you’ll have access to the full 30 for 30 library, so you can watch the groundbreaking documentary series all in one place.

A subscription allows you to stream on up to three devices at once, so you can use it on your Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, or Samsung Smart TV device. among others. If you’re in the middle of a tough fantasy football season, get some insight with the help of an ESPN+ subscription. Take home the title and the glory this season.

