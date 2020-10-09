If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coronavirus tips from experts at agencies like the CDC are extremely important, but some of the best advice often comes from COVID-19 survivors.

By now, everyone knows that you need 3-layer face masks for everyday use and FDA-authorized KN95 masks for higher-risk situations, plus Purell hand sanitizer to carry with you everywhere.

In addition to those essentials, however, one coronavirus survivor says there’s another simple device that all of us should have: A pulse oximeter, which can be had for just $25 right now at Amazon.

When it comes to protection from COVID-19, face masks are at the very top of the list of things we need to keep ourselves and those around us safe. Amazon's best-selling coronavirus face masks are great for normal everyday use. FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks offer even better protection in higher-risk situations like riding on public transportation or being in any indoor space where you're in close proximity to others. These masks were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small particles like coronaviruses, and that's even better than most 3M N95 masks!

Aside from face masks, you should also stock up on hand sanitizer now that prices have come down. Purell hand sanitizer and Suave hand sanitizer are popular brands.

Hand soap and paper towels are also must-have items during the pandemic, but there’s one more thing that you need to make sure you have on hand. It’s called a pulse oximeter, and it’s a tiny little gadget that clips onto the end of your finger and reads your blood oxygen saturation. Why is it so important? Because it can alert you to a possible coronavirus infection long before anything else that’s readily available — even before a thermometer. Many people who have COVID-19 don’t ever get a fever, as we’ve seen in several studies.

COVID-19 attacks many parts of the body but it typically wreaks the most havoc on your lungs. Long before any other symptoms present, a COVID-19 infection can hinder the lungs’ ability to draw oxygen from the air. This causes blood oxygen levels to drop, and that’s why monitoring your blood oxygen level can be crucial in catching a possible coronavirus infection as early as possible. One coronavirus survivor who has been battling COVID-19 recently reminded everyone of this on Twitter:

If you’re going through this and need someone to talk to I’m here. My DMs are open. My advice to everyone is to order an oximeter for you and your family! Do it now! It has become my new best friend. Be kind to each other. Sending love to everyone. ♥️ — Samantha Reyes (@samtayrey) July 22, 2020

In a healthy person, blood oxygen saturation should be anywhere between 95% and 100%. According to the Mayo Clinic, anything below 90% is considered unhealthy. In coronavirus patients, blood oxygen saturation as low as 50% has been observed. The Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is the best-selling model on Amazon and it only costs $24.95 while it’s discounted, so there’s really no reason to avoid getting one. It only takes a few seconds to take a reading so you can do it each day, and then reach out to your doctor if you find any cause for concern.

