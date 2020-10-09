If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bose makes tons of amazing personal audio products and almost all of them have two things in common. First, they produce sound quality that is out of this world. And second, they’re really expensive.

While there are no exceptions when it comes to the sound quality with Bose’s speakers and headphones, there are a few exceptions as far as those sky-high price tags are concerned. Bose true wireless earbuds are priced at $149 right now, for example, which is less than you’ll pay for some similar models from Apple and Sony. But there’s an even better example that’s on sale right now within striking distance of the lowest price ever, and you should definitely take advantage while you can.

We’re talking about the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar, which happens to be the best-selling soundbar Bose has ever made. Apart from delivering the spectacular Bose sound quality you’ve come to expect, it’s also wonderfully compact and priced at several hundred dollars less than any other Bose soundbar model. Despite already being quite reasonable at $250, however, Amazon is currently offering this terrific soundbar for just $199!

Unlike other soundbars that are a pain to set up and are crazy heavy, the Bose Solo 5 Soundbar is a breeze to work with. This actually has better sound quality than your TV, which you may hope for, but it enhances the listening experience tenfold. You’ll be able to connect to your Bluetooth devices and play music through the soundbar from wherever you are in the house.

It’s simple to control, as you can use a universal remote for just about everything. This has a dialogue mode that makes every word sound more clear. You can stop watching Hulu with closed captioning on. There’s no telling how long this deal will be around, so hurry up or you might miss it.

Single sound bar provides better sound quality compared to your TV

The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio your TV can’t

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

One connection to your TV. Optical audio input (digital); Coaxial audio input (digital); 3.5 mm aux input (analog)

Universal remote controls TV, bass, Bluetooth connections and more

Speaker: 2.6 H x 21.6 W x 3.4 D (3.73 lbs), Remote control: 4.1 H x 1.6 W x 0.4 D (5 oz)

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

