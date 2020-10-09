If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All of Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods models are on sale right now with deep discounts at Amazon, so they’ve been flying off the shelves this week.

Amazon is also running a slew of early Prime Day deals and you can see them all right here on this special page.

Were any of those deals good enough to make Amazon’s top 5 list of best-selling electronics this week? Scroll down and you can see for yourself.

With Prime Day 2020 now just a few days away, there are so many killer deals right now on Amazon. Some of the best-sellers from this past week among our readers include AirPods Pro with double the discount from Black Friday last year, TP-Link Kasa smart plugs at the lowest price of all time, $201 off the incredible Roomba i7+ robot vaccum that empties itself after cleaning your home, the best-selling sound bar Bose has ever made on sale for just $199, and $50 off one of the greatest Instant Pots ever made.

Those deals are all terrific, but were they good enough to make Amazon’s top 5 list of best-selling electronics this week? You’ll find all five of Amazon’s best-selling gadgets from this past week down below.

5. Roku Express HD

The aforementioned Roku Premiere is indeed a tremendous value at $39, but you can spend even less if you don’t care about 4K resolution or HDR content. That’s why the Roku Express HD is this week’s #4 top seller.

4. All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV – Fire TV Edition

A 32-inch TV with built-in Fire TV software is going to be a top seller at any price under $250. This awesome Toshiba model is down to $179.99 right now, so it’s totally a no-brainer.

3. Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition

The Nintendo Switch video game console is actually in stock with a price that isn’t gouged, so of course it’s going to be a top 5 best seller!

2. Fire TV Stick 4K

In the #2 spot this week, we have the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s probably the best streaming media device Amazon has ever made, in terms of value. It also comes with a full year of Food Network Kitchen for free if you grab one right now.

1. Echo Dot

The $50 Echo Dot is always a best-seller at Amazon and a big part of the reason why is because it often goes on sale for even less than $50. Head over to Amazon now and you’ll find the Dot on sale for just $39.99.

