Amazon’s Prime Day Instant Pot deals typically focus on entry-level and mid-range models, which is fine for plenty of people out there.

Others prefer more feature-rich Instant Pots, and there are two terrific deals right now on Amazon that are basically early Prime Day deals.

The incredible Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker has a hefty $50 discount, and the Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro that almost never goes on sale is $23 off if you pick up a renewed model.

Prime Day brings with it thousands upon thousands of deep discounts on popular products, but there are some product categories in particular that people always seem to look for. Examples include TVs, wireless noise cancelling headphones, Amazon’s own hardware devices of course, and Instant Pots. That last one always seems to be at the top of everyone’s list. In fact, we can’t think of the last time Prime Day came and went without an Instant Pot model named as one of Amazon’s five best-selling deals.

Anyone who wants a very basic Instant Pot model like the Duo 60 should definitely wait for Prime Day because at least one entry-level and one mid-range Instant Pot go on sale at the lowest prices of the year. But if you want a better model with far more features, there are two deals available right now that you definitely need to check out.

The Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker is on sale today with a massive $50 discount, dropping it to the lowest price we’ve seen all year. This 9-in-1 multi-use Instant Pot has all the modes you’d get in models like the Duo, but it also has features like built-in sous vide cooking and even a canning mode! If you don’t need quite that much oomph but you still want an Instant Pot with a sous vide feature (trust us, you definitely want sous vide!), definitely check out the Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro, which is on sale for $126.86 if you buy a renewed model. It’s guaranteed to look and function just like a new one, and you have 90 full days to return it if you’re not satisfied.

Sustained 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now do home pressure canning;

Large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and Warm;

Nutriboost technology works by creating a boiling motion during pressure cook to break down food, adding nutrition, flavor, and taste to soups and bone broth;

Altitude adjustment eliminates the guesswork from your recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time;

Ul certified with 13 safety features, new automated venting and lid-lock, and more. Accurate temperature control within +/- 1°C or 1. 8 °F allows for sous vide cooking

A new-brushed stainless steel exterior body, stainless steel interior cooker, and inner pot made from food grade 304 stainless steel;

Packaging and all inserts are produced from 100% recyclable materials.

Please note this item does not have a pressure cooker function.

Aura Pro replaces 11 commonly used kitchen appliances – Sear/Sauté, Bake, Slow Cook, Steam, Stew, Sous Vide, Roast, Yogurt, Rice, Multigrain, and Keep Warm, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button!

Microprocessor Technology – The microprocessor controls the time and temperature to ensure consistent cooking results. You can customize your settings using the operation keys +/- to adjust cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results.

Sear/Sauté – Flexible temperature setting makes it perfect for simmering, caramelizing, and sautéing vegetables, and searing meat. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C], you can easily adjust the time from 5 minutes to 1 hour, with a default time of 30 minutes.

Bake – Prevents you from heating up your kitchen. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C], you can adjust the time from 10 minutes to 4 hours, with a default time of 1 hour.

Slow Cooker – Two temperature settings High (H) and Low (L) with the ability to set the cooking time from 30 minutes to 24 hours for both temperature levels and a default time of 4 and 6 hours respectively.

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

